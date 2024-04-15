Global smartphone market soars as Samsung retakes top spot from Apple

The global smartphone market has seen a major increase in sales over the first three months of 2024, new figures have claimed.

In the first calendar quarter of 2024, 289.4 million smartphone shipments were made during Q1 2024, up from 268.5 million during the same period of 2023 - equivalent to a 7.8% year-on-year increase.

The data fromthe latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, the figures also indicate a shift away from iOS, noting fewer shipments of Apple devices and Samsung’s retake of first place after several quarters.

Samsung leads the way

Both Apple and Samsung shipped fewer smartphones in Q1 2024 compared with Q1 2023, however they also switched positions. The most recent figures suggest that Samsung claims a 20.8% market share, with Apple taking a smaller 17.3% slice.

The figures also reveal the power and scale of the Chinese smartphone market, with Xiamo shipments rising 33.8% year-on-year to 40.8 million and Transsion shipments shooting up by a staggering 84.9% to 28.5 million.

Ryan Reith, Group VP with IDC's Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, commented: “While IDC expects [Samsung and Apple] to maintain their hold on the high end of the market, the resurgence of Huawei in China, as well as notable gains from Xiaomi, Transsion, OPPO/OnePlus, and vivo will likely have both OEMs looking for areas to expand and diversify.”

A separate Canalys report regarding Q4 2023 also noted the impact of improving macroeconomic conditions in the APAC region, pushing up consumer demand for new models.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sanyam Chaurasia, Senior Analyst at Canalys, added: “Transsion and Xiaomi have benefited from these strong mass-market rebounds, achieving remarkable year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter.”

Looking ahead, the smartphone market shows no signs of slowing. Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team, revealed that the average selling prices are on the up as consumers seek more expensive models.

The exciting times are yet to come as we witness how what Popal calls a “shift in power” plays out against continuing geopolitical tensions, but one thing’s for certain, says Popal: “The smartphone market is emerging from the turbulence of the last two years.”