GitLab Duo AI interface and new AI privacy controls released by GitLab
GitLab is going all-in on secure AI
DevOps platform GitLab has announced the general availability of its Duo Chat, which it hopes will give developers a handy boost with enhanced AI integration.
GitLab Duo Chat, a part of the GitLab Duo Pro add-on, offers a natural-language chat interface that connects DevSecOps workflows throughout the software development lifecycle.
The AI assistant is designed with security in mind, with the company acknowledging internal research revealing that four in five (79%) are concerned about AI tools having access to private information or intellectual property.
GitLab launches its latest AI tools
Key features of GitLab Duo Chat include code explanation, helping users to comprehend unfamiliar code; code refactoring, aiding in modernizing legacy code; and test generation, automating tests to detect buga earlier in the development process.
The company confirmed that Duo Chat, which is part of the $19-per-user-per-month GitLab Dup Pro add-on, will be available within the GitLab user interface, including its Web IDE and popular IDEs like VS Code and the JetBrains suite.
In response to growing concerns regarding AI privacy, GitLab has also rolled out new AI privacy controls for Premium and Ultimate customers, enabling organizations to control sensitive data at the project, group and subgroup levels.
GitLab CPO David DeSanto commented: “With the general availability of Chat, we look forward to partnering with our customers to help increase developer productivity, improve code quality, and automate security for more efficient and secure software development.”
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The company has already indicated that more features are coming soon, with “several GitLab Duo features” available for beta testing. Looking ahead, GitLab has also confirmed that model personalization and self-hosted model deployment are in the pipeline for customers seeking greater control over their AI security.
More from TechRadar Pro
- There's no way to escape AI coding - it's already here
- Fancy learning a new language? Check out the best Python online courses
- In need of a hardware upgrade? These are the best laptops for programming
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
This gadget promises to increase productivity inside your vehicle by converting ICE screens into displays — and even includes Samsung DeX compatibility for free
AMD teams up with Arm to unveil AI chip family that does preprocessing, inference and postprocessing on one silicon — but you will have to wait more than 12 months to get actual products