Get up to 50% off GEEKOM XT12

The GEEKOM XT12 Pro is smaller and lighter than previous models yet offers more processing power, less energy consumption, and is more affordable. It features a premium aluminum chassis, significantly reducing plastic use to just the top cover. Its honeycomb airflow design on the sides and bottom enhances both aesthetics and functionality.

The XT 12 Pro is the most powerful and beautiful Mini PC, perfect for power users with CPU-demanding software. Its upgradeable components, easy access for upgrades and maintenance, 3-year warranty, and ample ports make the GEEKOM XT12 Pro a top choice for a mini PC. The XT12 Pro features a 14-core, 20-thread Intel i9-12900H CPU with Xe Graphics, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of storage. It supports up to four displays and comes with Windows 11 Pro.

The GEEKOM XT12 Pro is a beautifully designed Mini PC that offers a premium experience with an industry-leading 3-year warranty. While it may not compete with the latest top-tier CPU/GPU combinations, it provides a balanced blend of performance, design, and usability.

Compact powerhouse

Moreover, this mini-PC has a lot of useful ports and a 2.5 GB port at the back, making it a great option for those needing connectivity. The inclusion of two HDMI 2.0 ports and USB 4 gen 3 Type C's with power delivery and eGPU connection makes the GEEKOM XT12 Pro stand out in the mini-PC market. It handles heavy office tasks, 4K video playback, and even video editing with ease. Gamers will appreciate its smooth performance in games like Fortnite, while professionals can rely on its capability to manage intensive applications. Despite its powerful performance, it remains extremely silent, ensuring a distraction-free environment.

