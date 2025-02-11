France set to pledge one gigawatt of nuclear power for AI

A gigawatt nuclear energy data center could open soon in France

“Power is the number one consideration” for AI

Models need more energy for training than ever

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced €109 billion in private investments to improve French AI infrastructure.

Key to the investment is one gigawatt of nuclear energy power, which will be destined for the high-performance computers and data centers needed to power emerging AI tools.

Announced as part of the AI Action Summit in Paris, the power will add to France’s already extensive nuclear infrastructure, which consists of 57 reactors across 18 different plants.

France will use nuclear energy to power AI

Around a third of the country’s entire energy consumption comes from nuclear energy, and its infrastructure is so extensive that it exported surplus energy to other countries last year. Using nuclear energy to power its AI data centers seems like the natural progression.

Macron added: “Plug, baby, plug” – a reference to US President Donald Trump’s “Drill, baby, drill” plan to expand oil drilling operations across the States.

Josh Parker, Nvidia’s senior director of corporate sustainability, said at the Summit: “Power is the number one consideration for getting access to AI and bringing our systems online” (via WSJ).

The first wave of the project will consist of 250 megawatts of AI-destined nuclear energy by the end of 2026. FluidStack, the company behind the project, aims to start work in the third quarter of 2024. It’s expecting to get most of its high-performance chips from Nvidia – currently the world’s second-most valuable company with a $3.27 trillion valuation.

Energy demands are only rising, too. Separate WSJ reporting reveals that today’s leading AI models used 30 megawatts of energy for training. That could rise to five gigawatts by the end of the decade.

The latest investments add France to the race of countries and companies bidding big on nuclear and other green energy sources to power future data centers.