Forget the XPS 13 — Dell’s best value laptop this Black Friday is a gorgeous $547 Latitude 2-in-1 convertible notebook

Dell Latitude 3330 Was $1,106 Now $548 at Dell

Save $558 Everybody drools over the XPS 13 (rightly so) but if you want something slightly different, then check out the Latitude 3330 which can transforms into a Windows tablet and has four times more ports than its sibling. Plus it is cheaper as well.

Dell has a cracking list of business laptops that deserve better recognition; for all the talk about the sublime XPS range, the Vostro and the Latitude products are not that shabby.

Take the Latitude 3330 that Dell is clearing out to make way for new models, it comes with the same core specification as the cheapest XPS 13 (12th generation Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD) but costs only $547.75, a saving of more than 50% at the time of writing (ed, the Latitude has a 1235U vs 1230U CPU and DDR4, not DDR5). The XPS 13 starts from $599.

It is a bit heavier (1300g vs 1170g) but the presence of the 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen more than makes up for it. You can upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for just under $30, opt for Ubuntu (which saves you another $25) and add a fingerprint scanner for $10. Most importantly though, you can get up to five years basic onsite service for about $60 which is a stonking offer.

Add in plenty of ports, Express Connect (which allows you to pair, say Wi-Fi and Hotspot connections), an IR camera and a mechanical camera shutter and it makes no surprise that this is a potential candidate for our best business laptop buying guide.

There are a few corners cut though; the keyboard is not backlit (although that’s available as an option), there’s no active pen (only available as an option) and the battery is a small 41WHr model, which is about a fifth smaller than on the XPS 13.

Unfortunately, you won’t find any recent Latitude 3330 reviews as this laptop shares the same name as a 10-year old Dell laptop range. Remember that this laptop is being cleared out and as such, stocks and prices won’t stick around for long.