Forget cloud services, this blisteringly fast NAS device keeps all your files to hand, and supports up to 164TB of storage – enough for over 33 million standard resolution photos

IceWhale Technology, the creator of the ZimaBoard, has just successfully concluded its latest Kickstarter campaign for new personal cloud storage device.

Available in standard and Pro versions, the ZimaCube is a compact, private, and secure alternative to traditional cloud storage options, offering users complete control over their data.

Unlike traditional cloud storage services, which store data on remote servers, ZimaCube allows users to store up to 164TB of personal data locally, on a device they own and control. This not only ensures greater privacy and security but also offers faster access to data – up to 20x faster than cloud services.

Smashed its funding in minutes

Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS, the ZimaCube is powered by an Intel N100 processor and 8GB RAM, while the more advanced ZimaCube Pro has a 12th Gen Core i5 processor and 16GB RAM.

Both have 6+1 drive bays for a mix of SATA HDD and NVMe SSDs, plus 2.5GbE networking ports. They offer a selection of USB-A and USB-C ports, and the Pro version comes with two additional Thunderbolt USB-C ports.

IceWhale Technology set a funding goal of $10,000 on Kickstarter to bring ZimaCube to the market, and hit that amount in two minutes, going on to close the campaign with $1.2 million in pledges.

The campaign offered a number of rewards, priced from $499 (for the base model) up to $1599 (for the “Creator Pack” Pro version) and although the campaign has now ended, it’s possible to order the base version of the ZimaCube Pro Personal Cloud for $1438.80, or the 64GB RAM upgraded model for $1618.80 here.

The company has already received positive feedback for the ZimaCube. Early reviewers have praised its ease of use, fast access speeds, and the peace of mind it offers by allowing users to retain control of their data.

Delivery for the first batch of the ZimaCube is expected in March 2024.