Forget about the MacBook Air 15, LG's new gram laptop is half the price, lighter, has more ports, twice the memory and a bigger OLED display — it even has a real numeric keypad

LG has announced an upgraded version of its gram SuperSlim laptop and slashed the retail price from $1,399.99 to just $799.99. To put that in context, Apple charges $1,299 for the 8GB/512GB model of the MacBook Air 15.

The 2024 LG gram SuperSlim is an ultra-portable device aimed at business users and freelancers who are frequently on the move. It measures just 0.49 inches thick (thinner than an AA battery, as LG describes it) and weighs 2.18 pounds, making it one of the thinnest and lightest laptops in its class.

The device is powered by Intel Evo Edition, featuring Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processors with Intel Arc graphics and an integrated AI processing unit. The gram SuperSlim comes with a 60Wh battery that LG says can acheive up to 20.5 hours of video playback on a single charge.

2024 LG gram SuperSlim laptop: was $1399.99 Now $799.99 If you’re looking for an affordable, lightweight, and powerful Windows 11 laptop you can’t do much better than the 2024 LG gram SuperSlim with a sharp OLED display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SDD. At this price it’s an absolute steal.

Real numeric keypad

The laptop's 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) OLED display offers up to 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and VESA DisplayHDR True Black. This ensures vivid and accurate colors, making it suitable for both business use and entertainment purposes.

The laptop has multiple ports, including three USB Type-C, two of which support Thunderbolt 4, and a headphone jack. Connectivity is provided in the form of Wi-Fi 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.3.

The LG gram SuperSlim comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB NVMe Gen4 SSD. There’s an FHD IR webcam with dual mic, and you get a real numeric keypad, handy for professionals (or students) who frequently handle numerical data.

Despite its lightweight nature, LG says the laptop has passed seven military-grade durability tests so it can withstand the rigors of daily use. Additionally, the LG gram Link app allows for seamless integration with up to 10 devices across Android and iOS.

