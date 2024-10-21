EU tech gap needs to be "top of the agenda" as US and China pull ahead

With continued reports that Europe has fallen behind when it comes to cutting-edge technology development, a top diplomat has called the gap the ‘single biggest long-term challenge’ to European security.

Seasoned German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger went on to share concerns that Europe is ‘definitely not in good shape’ in regards to security and defence technology compared to the US and China, insisting “we need to put that at the top of the agenda” along with wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Repeated critical infrastructure attacks from state sponsored actors outline the urgency and gravity of the threat. In an increasingly digital world, cybersecurity will be at the forefront of national security concerns.

Limited optimism

The key concern of the European official is the shortcomings of military tech, and what’s hindering Europe in technological development is the fragmentation of its capital market.

“The completion of the Capital Markets Union is probably the single, most essential precondition for getting this right,” Ishinger said.

"My optimism is somewhat limited, because I don't think that government institutions, whether they're at the national level or at the EU level, can actually do it." he continued.

EU officials and Big Tech have found themselves at odds recently, with the Digital Market and Digital Service Act introduced to try and curb the powers of top tech firms through regulations, restrictions, and fines.

At the Munich Security Conference earlier in 2024, Google launched its AI Cyber Defense Initiative, which will offer skills training, investments, and tools for businesses to harness the power of AI in cybersecurity.

Investment into European digital infrastructure, like data centres and cloud services, will hope to bridge the gap between Europe and the US and China. Projects unveiled in the UK are aimed at making the country more attractive to tech organisations.

Via Politico