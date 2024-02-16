Google unveils AI Cyber Defense Initiative to help transform cybersecurity through using AI
Google is offering training, education and funding for AI research
Google’s latest offering to the world of cybersecurity is the AI Cyber Defense Initiative, which offers investments, skills training, and tools for businesses everywhere.
At the Munich Security Conference, the tech giant has unveiled a series of offerings to the cybersecurity world look to harness the benefits of AI to help bolster cyber resilience.
Among the new services to businesses, academic institutions, and researchers is $2m worth of funding for AI research initiatives surrounding resilient large language models (LLMs), code verification and utilizing AI for cyber offense and defense.
Reversing the Defender’s Dilemma
Startups and entrepreneurs will be able to benefit from a wide range of support offered by Google to help boost digital defense and cybersecurity.
Google has also selected 17 startups to be entered into a three-month program aimed at strengthening the “transatlantic cybersecurity ecosystem by supporting the next wave of cyber companies.”
Google is also expanding its Cybersecurity Seminars Program to include AI-focused modules that will be available to the entirety of Europe. The program was initially launched to provide cybersecurity training to underserved communities.
Magika - Google’s Gmail, Drive, and safe browsing AI - will be open-sourced for integration into your tools to help with the critical job of file type identification in detecting malware.
“AI gives defenders an edge–removing complexity, adapting to new attacks, and reacting to threats seamlessly and at scale,” said Kent Walker, Google’s President of Global Affairs.
“Our AI Cyber Defense Initiative reverses the Defender’s Dilemma, where defenders have to be right all the time and attackers have to be right only once. But to keep up the momentum, we need policies that both mitigate the risks and seize the opportunities of AI.”
Google has also been upgrading its global data centers for AI with over $5bn invested since 2019, helping to provide secure computing for generative AI systems.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Here are our guides to the best cloud computing services and cloud backup services
- Take a look at some of the best AI tools on the market
- Amazon unveils the largest text-to-speech model ever made
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan
By Mike Moore
By Craig Hale
By Elie Gould