Google unveils AI Cyber Defense Initiative to help transform cybersecurity through using AI

Google’s latest offering to the world of cybersecurity is the AI Cyber Defense Initiative, which offers investments, skills training, and tools for businesses everywhere.

At the Munich Security Conference, the tech giant has unveiled a series of offerings to the cybersecurity world look to harness the benefits of AI to help bolster cyber resilience.

Among the new services to businesses, academic institutions, and researchers is $2m worth of funding for AI research initiatives surrounding resilient large language models (LLMs), code verification and utilizing AI for cyber offense and defense.

Reversing the Defender’s Dilemma

Startups and entrepreneurs will be able to benefit from a wide range of support offered by Google to help boost digital defense and cybersecurity.

Google has also selected 17 startups to be entered into a three-month program aimed at strengthening the “transatlantic cybersecurity ecosystem by supporting the next wave of cyber companies.”

Google is also expanding its Cybersecurity Seminars Program to include AI-focused modules that will be available to the entirety of Europe. The program was initially launched to provide cybersecurity training to underserved communities.

Magika - Google’s Gmail, Drive, and safe browsing AI - will be open-sourced for integration into your tools to help with the critical job of file type identification in detecting malware.

“AI gives defenders an edge–removing complexity, adapting to new attacks, and reacting to threats seamlessly and at scale,” said Kent Walker, Google’s President of Global Affairs.

“Our AI Cyber Defense Initiative reverses the Defender’s Dilemma, where defenders have to be right all the time and attackers have to be right only once. But to keep up the momentum, we need policies that both mitigate the risks and seize the opportunities of AI.”

Google has also been upgrading its global data centers for AI with over $5bn invested since 2019, helping to provide secure computing for generative AI systems.