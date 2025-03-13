Driving innovation and reshaping the insurance landscape with AI

Consumers today expect faster, more personalized services in the insurance industry. To meet these demands, insurers are increasingly adopting AI-powered solutions to enhance efficiency and customer experience. Research from McKinsey reveals that Generative AI alone is projected to contribute up to $4.4 trillion to the global economy annually, with insurers expecting gains in productivity, premium growth and underwriting accuracy. As a result, a third of major insurers already have Gen AI use cases in production, whilst most are advancing their data capabilities.

From AI chatbots managing claims in real time to data-powered insights enabling personalized policies, AI is revolutionizing insurance. Insurtech startups are leading this transformation, integrating automation and blockchain to improve efficiency and security. However, this digital shift also raises concerns about cybersecurity and algorithmic bias. Striking the right balance between innovation, fairness and security will be key to fostering trust and ensuring AI-driven insurance solutions help drive long-term success.

Pal Megyes Social Links Navigation Client Solutions Director at GFT.

Speeding up claims resolution with AI

AI is changing how insurance companies engage with customers. With AI chatbots, insurers are now able to anticipate customer enquiries and manage claims proactively. Digital assistants can provide real-time support, streamlining the resolution process and reducing wait times, which enhances overall user experience.

For instance, after a vehicle collision, policyholders can upload images via their smartphones, enabling AI algorithms to instantly assess damage and estimate repair costs. This accelerates claim approvals, improves transparency and reduces disputes.

Personalizing policies with data-driven insights

Modern consumers expect personalized services that align with their lifestyles and behaviors. As such, insurers are now using data-driven insights to create customized policies. In particular, insurance companies are leveraging geolocation, edge computing and IoT devices to collect data on individual risk profiles and then transform this raw data into actionable insights, unlocking AI’s full potential. For example, real-time driving behavior analysis allows insurers to offer lower premiums to cautious drivers whilst adjusting rates for riskier behaviors.

However, whilst the use of AI in insurance can help differentiate between low- and high-risk drivers, insurers must ensure these systems do not lead to unfair discrimination or exclusion. AI models should be carefully designed to avoid biases, especially those that may unintentionally factor in race or ethnicity, to promote fairness and equity in insurance practices.

Mitigating AI-enabled fraud and strengthening cybersecurity

Whilst AI enhances efficiency, it also introduces challenges, particularly in fraud detection. Fraudsters are increasingly using deepfake technology and synthetic identity fraud, making traditional detection methods insufficient. To counter these threats, insurers are deploying AI-driven fraud detection systems that analyze behavioral patterns and detect malicious activity in real time. This way, insurance companies can identify vulnerabilities and prevent potential data breaches before they occur, which significantly improves cybersecurity resilience.

Beyond fraud, the shift towards digital-first insurance models raises cybersecurity concerns. With access to vast amounts of sensitive customer data, insurers are prime targets for cyberattacks. Implementing advanced encryption, biometric authentication and AI-powered threat monitoring is no longer optional – it is essential.

Insurers must also address consumer skepticism about AI’s role in insurance by prioritizing transparency. Clearly communicating the benefits of AI-powered personalization whilst implementing strong data protection measures is essential. In particular, compliance with data privacy laws is key to securing AI-driven insurance models and fostering consumer trust. Additionally, establishing AI ethics committees and consumer education initiatives can further promote trust and acceptance of AI in the insurance industry.

Leading the future with responsible AI integration

The insurance industry must continue evolving to harness the full potential of AI. From intelligent automation to data-driven personalization and advanced fraud detection, AI is transforming operations, enhancing customer experiences and driving competitive advantage. Those who strategically integrate AI will lead the future, whilst others risk falling behind.

However, success requires more than just innovation – it demands responsibility. Insurers must strike a careful balance between leveraging AI’s capabilities and ensuring transparency, fairness and security. Adaptability will also be key, as AI models must continuously evolve to address emerging risks and evolving market demands. By embracing AI with a customer-centric approach, insurers can build a more secure, efficient and trustworthy industry – one that goes above and beyond to meet consumers’ evolving expectations in today’s digital era.

We've showcased the best identity theft protection.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro