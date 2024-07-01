Don't miss this pCloud limited-time offer on its Family Lifetime Plan

In the rapidly evolving cloud storage industry, security and privacy stand out as pivotal factors for consumers.

pCloud sets itself apart with its commitment to security. While major providers offer comprehensive security, pCloud's approach involves rigorous real-world testing and user assurance. This is underscored by their hackathon, where nearly 3,000 participants attempted to breach their encryption, but none succeeded.

Up to 70% off pCloud lifetime plans with a new limited edition 1TB plan The pCloud Family Lifetime Plan has a solution for everyone, regardless of their storage needs. There are 1TB, 2TB, and 10TB offerings, and this time around, they come with a 70% discount on the usual prices. Act fast, since the offer expires on 10 July.

In addition to security and privacy, pCloud offers a suite of features designed to enhance user experience. Its availability across multiple platforms—web, Windows, Android, and iOS—ensures that users can access their data seamlessly from any device. Notably, pCloud’s automatic backup feature and virtual drive, known as “pDrive,” simplify the data management process. Despite the absence of built-in editing tools like Microsoft Word or Google Docs, pCloud compensates with robust file-sharing capabilities. Users can set passwords and expiration dates for shared files, and even track how many times a file has been opened and by whom. This level of control is particularly beneficial for business users.

Pricing is another area where pCloud shines, offering competitive rates for both annual and lifetime plans. The lifetime plan, in particular, offers substantial savings over time, making it an attractive option for long-term users. pCloud is a formidable player in the cloud storage market, standing out with its strong emphasis on security, privacy, and user-centric features. While it may lack some collaborative editing tools, its advanced file-sharing capabilities and competitive pricing make it a compelling choice for users prioritizing security and privacy.

Right now, you can grab pCloud lifetime plans for €199 for 1TB, €279 for 2TB, and €890 for 10TB, following this link exclusively for TechRadar Pro readers. This represents a 70% discount to the usual prices of €664 for 1TB, €828 for 2TB, and €2119 for 10TB. This offer expires 10 July.

Why pCloud?

In our pCloud review, we did a deep dive into why pCloud pricing plans are a bargain. pCloud is compatible with MacOS, Windows, and Linux. You also get a dedicated desktop which acts like a virtual disk that simplifies data management and expands device storage. Plus the collaboration features make it easy to share files securely with pCloud users and non-users.

As for security, the pCloud Encryption provides client-side encryption ensuring that your files remain hidden from unauthorized access and you retain complete control over your encryption keys. As this is a one-time payment service, you don't have to worry about subscription fees and this is why this deal is ideal for someone looking for a cloud storage service.