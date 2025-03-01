DJI Dock 3 supports vehicle-mounted deployment and dual-drone rotations

Supports obstacle-sensing LiDAR, high-intensity spotlight, and real-time audio

Designed for continuous aerial surveillance and monitoring

DJI has introduced its first "drone-in-a-box" system, DJI Dock 3, designed for continuous remote operations in demanding conditions and autonomous drone flights.

It supports an IP56 rating for dust and water resistance and functions in temperatures from -30°C (-22°F) to 50°C (122°F).

DJI, known for advanced drone technology in products like the DJI Flip and DJI Mini 4K, designed the Dock 3 to support deployment on moving vehicles, unlike the Dock 2, which supports only fixed installations.

Long flight time and advanced imaging

The dock system allows two units to be mounted on a single vehicle, enabling dual-drone rotations without interruption, while the horizontal and cloud-based dock location calibrations enhance accuracy during operations.

However, for fixed installations, the D-RTK 3 Relay Fixed Version enhances video transmission and satellite signal stability by reducing interference.

DJI Dock 3 comes equipped with the Matrice 4D and 4TD drones, both rated IP55 for dust and water resistance. These drones offer a forward-flight time of up to 54 minutes and a hover time of 47 minutes.

The Matrice 4D is optimized for mapping and surface inspections, featuring a 24mm wide camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor, an adjustable aperture from f/2.8 to f/11, and a 20MP resolution. It also includes a 70mm medium tele camera with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor at f/2.8 and a 48MP resolution, alongside a 168mm tele camera with a 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor at f/2.8 and 48MP.

The Matrice 4TD is designed for emergency response, infrastructure inspections, and public safety missions. It has a smaller 24mm wide camera with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor at f/1.7 and 48MP resolution, along with the same tele and medium tele cameras as the Matrice 4D.

The Matrice 4TD also includes an infrared thermal camera and a near-infrared auxiliary light capable of illuminating up to 100 meters, providing enhanced visibility for black-and-white night vision.

This setup comes with the DJI RC Plus 2 Enterprise controller, which enables standalone drone operation and airborne relay — one drone can serve as a relay for another, extending the operational range even in obstructed areas without a 4G signal.

It also integrates with FlightHub 2 for automated flight routes, object tracking, and infrared anomaly detection. It supports an intelligent change detection feature that allows for automated periodic analysis of an area, assisting with environmental monitoring and disaster response.

Dock 3 supports additional accessories, including an obstacle-sensing module with LiDAR and radar for improved navigation, a gimbal-following spotlight with 100-meter illumination, and a real-time speaker with a 300-meter range and 114dB output. It also supports third-party payloads via DJI’s E-Port and PSDK interface.

The Dock 3 ensures data security with opt-in sharing, AES-256 encryption, and ISO certifications. US users cannot sync flight logs, and data can be deleted on request. The Flight Termination System (FTS) enables manual or automatic drone shutdown for C6 compliance.

Pricing hasn't been publicly disclosed, but it is available for purchase through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers.