Cisco teams up with Nvidia to help businesses get more out of AI than ever before

Cisco and Nvidia have announced a new partnership aimed at helping enterprises deploy scalable AI securely.

The partnership was announced at Cisco Live 2024 in Amsterdam during a keynote speech by the company's Networking EVP and General Manager, Jonathan Davidson.

Cisco will deliver both cloud-based and on-premises AI infrastructure and software to handle the intense workloads of generative AI.

“If it’s connected, it’s protected”

The partnership will allow customers to access the latest NVIDIA offerings in Tensor Core GPUs available for Cisco’s M7 UCS rack and blade servers, enabling a scalable powerhouse for the extreme workloads generated by AI and data heavy operations.

Building upon this scalability, Cisco Validated Design (CVD) references are available to build highly specialised AI clusters through jointly validated architectures for virtualized and containerized environments.

Enterprises will be able to manage their operations and data through the Cisco Networking Cloud which provides simplified management of the AI infrastructure from anywhere.

Cisco’s network and application visibility tool, ThousandEyes, now uses AI to provide digital experience monitoring, automation, and problem remediation for cloud, on-premises, and data centres so that you can rest assured that, “if it’s connected, it's protected,” according to Davidson.

Speaking about the announcement, Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins, said, “AI is fundamentally changing how we work and live, and history has shown that a shift of this magnitude is going to require enterprises to rethink and re-architect their infrastructures.

“Strengthening our great partnership with NVIDIA is going to arm enterprises with the technology and the expertise they need to build, deploy, manage, and secure AI solutions at scale.”

This latest announcement builds upon last year's Cisco partnership with Nutanix to build a hyper converged solution for hybrid cloud by accelerating infrastructure and application delivery for modernisation and transformation.