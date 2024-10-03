Businesses are looking for more automation at work, but fear disruption

According to a new study by Ricoh Europe, British and Irish employees and businesses are more prepared than ever to automate repetitive workplace processes.

However, enthusiasm from both sides has been met with the usual array of concerns, including the disruption of mission-critical services.

Referring to the current state of UK&I workplaces, Ricoh found that around one in three (30%) still lack access to process automation tools despite a similar number (29%) believing that their job satisfaction would improve if they had access to such technologies.

Employees and employers are both looking for more automation

Both parties recognise the benefits of process automation, however slow adoption on the part of employers is the top frustration for employees who seek productivity and efficiency assistance.

Ricoh found that businesses are concerned about the potential disruption caused by process automation to essential business operations, fuelling their cautious approach.

Rob Alonso, Sales Director for Business Process Services at Ricoh UK, commented: “This caution is understandable, but businesses may be hindering growth by failing to make the most of the opportunity process automation presents.”

Nicola Downing, CEO of Ricoh Europe, added: “I know first-hand that the C-suite is justified in being cautious about disrupting mission-critical systems, considering the ramifications if things go wrong."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking ahead, the need for better guidance was highlighted by one in three (31%) business leaders, together with IT decisions being made holistically rather than in isolation.

And with nearly one-fifth of employees stating that better technology could influence their decision to stay in their role or seek alternative careers, the need for businesses to react quickly is crucial.