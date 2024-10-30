Bosses have high hopes about workplace AI - and even want it to make decisions for them

New TeamViewer research has revealed AI tools are increasingly being used by IT, operational technology (OT) and business leaders to handle complex tasks, make autonomous decisions and provide forecasting.

However, despite the clear optimism, three-quarters (74%) of IT decision-makers (ITDMs) and even more (87%) C-suite execs expressed concern about the security of AI, including data management.

This has led to a cautious approach to the rollout of AI within organizations, however nearly two in three (64%) continue to implement artificial intelligence.

Business leaders are keen to use AI

The research suggests there is still room to improve the management of AI-related risks, however two-thirds of UK decision makers would bet on their organization’s ability to manage the, with nearly half (48%) of C-suite execs willing to stake a week or a month’s pay.

The confidence comes from their recognition of AI’s potential for transformation when it comes to productivity. While the study covers leaders from France, Germany, Australia, Singapore and the US, it notes the productivity struggles that are playing out in the UK, adding that 74% of UK decision-makers believe AI could drive the most significant productivity boost in the last century.

Moreover, leaders believe that AI could improve workplace accessibility for those suffering with chronic illnesses.

“​​AI offers immense potential for fostering equal opportunities in the workplace by supporting employees in overcoming challenges and streamlining tasks at all levels," noted TeamViewer CHRO Constanze Backhaus.

More broadly, the survey’s respondents predict a potential average revenue increase of 270% by implementing AI, with time savings equating to 16 hours each month for IT professionals.

With this in mind, four in five (81%) UK respondents expect expanded training in the next six to 12 months. “AI adoption is growing rapidly as businesses increasingly recognize its tangible benefits in driving productivity and streamlining operations," added TeamViewer CPTO Mei Dent.

However, while the research uncovered the predictions of leaders and experts, the true benefits of artificial intelligence across all sectors and worker types remains to be seen.