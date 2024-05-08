Bitwarden adds support for mobile passkeys

Bitwarden, creator of one of the best password managers, has announced mobile passkeys are now available across its services on mobile devices and desktop browsers.

The move allows the bulk of its customers the use of passkeys across the mobile app for iOS and Android with instant synchronization with the Bitwarden browser extensions for use on Chrome and Safari.

Bitwarden says that the cross platform support will combine “the convenience of synced vaults with the seamless security of passkeys.”

Unified secure passkeys and password management

Passkeys provide a more secure method of logging in to accounts and devices over passwords by combining multi factor authentication on a mobile device, with biometric verification such as a facial scan or fingerprint to allow users to sign in without having to try and remember each individual password for each different account.

Industries are fast adopting passkeys as their default method of secure sign-on, thanks to their inability to be guessed, provide greater security against phishing attacks, are more convenient and are never transmitted to the website or app that the user is logging in to.

Features such as passkey for 2FA, Bitwarden passkey login, browser extension support for passkey management, mobile app support for passkey management, and passworldess.dev for developer integration of passkey authentication are now available to all Bitwarden users for free. More information can be found on the Bitwarden blog.

