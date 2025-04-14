Beyond automation: how AGI will reshape decision-making, innovation, and governance

The evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to push boundaries, captivating the collective imagination of industries and societies alike. Today, the conversation is expanding beyond generative AI (Gen AI) into agentic AI and artificial general intelligence (AGI).

These advancements promise significant yet complex shifts in business dynamics, organizational structures, innovation processes, and workforce management. As we stand at the threshold of these transformative changes, our focus must remain clear: responsible and human-centered progress.

Reimagining organizational structures

The implications of agentic AI and AGI for organizations are profound. The rise of AI agents will disrupt hierarchical workflows, paving the way for more dynamic and decentralized operational models. In this new paradigm, Chief Knowledge Officers (CKOs) and other roles central to knowledge engineering will become pivotal. These roles ensure that knowledge, not just data, is used effectively, aligning the capabilities of intelligent systems with business strategy.

EY teams have embraced this shift, leveraging AI as a catalyst for redefining how work is structured and executed. The aim has been to develop a flexible, multi-model approach that exemplifies AI’s potential to create positive outcomes when adapted to a variety of business functions. This is not a one-size-fits-all journey; it is an ongoing process of refining options through real-world applications, where EY is often ‘Client Zero’, and learnings from our internal use cases help set the standard for client transformations.

The transformational promise of AGI

Unlike task-specific AI, AGI aspires to surpass human cognitive abilities across a variety of functions. It represents a leap from automated assistance to deep, strategic collaboration. While today’s AI can parse complex data sets and generate creative solutions, AGI could operate as a strategic partner, driving decisions and sparking innovation in ways that exceed the human thought process.

This advancement will challenge traditional enterprise models, shifting from workflow-driven operations to goal-oriented strategies. The essence of business will no longer be confined to what processes can achieve but will be reframed around outcomes that align with strategic objectives. Such transformation requires robust ethical frameworks and adaptive governance that keep human oversight at its core.

Innovation and workforce adaptation

The workforce of the future will need to evolve alongside these technological advances. We have already seen a shift from traditional data science roles to knowledge engineers, AI governance experts, and AI ethics specialists. These roles are becoming essential as AI evolves from a support tool to an integral component of strategic business planning.

Upskilling and reskilling initiatives are more important than ever. AI’s integration into the workplace should not be seen in isolation but as a catalyst for broader workforce transformation. The shift to objective-driven technology requires that businesses equip their employees with new capabilities and build their confidence. At EY, research and experience have shown that embedding human-centric support systems and properly prioritizing human factors can significantly raise the success rate of transformation programs.

Gen AI has already started democratizing skillsets, enabling more individuals to access roles that were previously restricted to highly specialized workers. For instance, AI can simplify complex programming tasks, opening pathways for mid-skilled professionals to contribute at a higher level. This democratization fosters inclusivity and helps bridge the productivity gap across various sectors.

Aligning AGI with societal and ethical values

One fundamental principle I champion at EY is that AI must enhance human capabilities. This belief extends to AGI. While the promise of AGI brings excitement, it also raises valid concerns around confidence, transparency, and control. The lessons learned from current AI deployments underline the importance of robust ethical frameworks, regulatory compliance, and proactive dialogue among industry, governments, and technology developers.

The EU AI Act exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking regulation needed to ensure these technologies develop in a way that aligns with societal values. At EY, a commitment to aligning AI deployment with stringent ethical and operational standards has set a precedent for responsible AI use. As AGI approaches, maintaining these guardrails becomes even more critical. AI must operate with transparency and accountability, building and reinforcing the confidence human beings feel toward the technology we use.

Preparing for AGI’s disruptive potential

If we manage AGI’s development responsibly, it has the potential to revolutionize the enterprise, not as a mere tool but as a collaborative partner. The strategic potential of AGI lies in its capability to autonomously achieve business outcomes, shifting the enterprise focus from process optimization to holistic, outcome-driven strategies. However, this transformation will only be as successful as our commitment to embedding human-centric, ethical practices into the core of AGI’s deployment.

I believe AGI’s introduction will also drive the creation of new roles, including those focused on AI governance, policy, and ethics. The current wave of regulatory discussions is a positive indicator that we are moving toward a global standard for safe and effective AI governance. This evolution, coupled with the emergence of specialized roles and innovative approaches, will help organizations navigate the complexities of integrating AGI while maintaining ethical and operational integrity.

The future is collaborative

In the grand scheme of technological evolution, we are on the brink of an era that promises to redefine industries and reshape society. Agentic AI and AGI will play transformative roles, and their impact on businesses and the workforce will be monumental. Yet, the focus must always return to ensuring that these technologies serve to elevate human potential and align with our shared values.

Our guiding principle is surely clear: AI must be human-centered, and this philosophy will be the cornerstone as we step into the AGI future. This approach is not just ethically sound—it’s essential for building confidence, driving innovation, and ensuring that AI’s profound capabilities are harnessed to benefit businesses and societies alike.

The views reflected in this article are the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the global EY organization or its member firms.

