I love portable power stations and these are the best Black Friday deals I recommend

I love portable power stations. Hear me out, they're so convenient, so powerful, so...portable. We're currently tracking the best Black Friday portable power station deals you can buy right now - but these are the ones I recommend adding to your Black Friday wish-list.

Portable power stations and solar generators are popular among workers, hikers, campers, and anyone powering everything from mobile devices to household appliances out in the field. They also prove useful if you live in an area susceptible to black-outs and brown-outs. Now you know why I love these practical units so much. Like I said, they're convenient, powerful, and portable.

Fortunately, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, you can find the best portable power stations with big money off. For more savings, check out our hub for all the best Black Friday deals.

My top portable power station deals

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station: was $1000 Now $700 at Amazon

Save $300 This high-capacity 1056Wh power station has enough juice to power an electric grill for an entire hour, and with the 1800W output, whether you need to run camping appliances or just keep the power going in the event of a backup, it should fit the bill. Anker says it’s powered by an electric vehicle-grade LFP battery (the same battery tech as you’ll find in some Tesla models), and it features fast charging and powerful mobile app connectivity. It’s pricey, but with this amazing coupon deal, it’s well worth considering.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station: was $1100 Now $650 at Amazon

Save $450 Another high-capacity power station from another highly-regarded brand, this time the Jackery has a capacity of 1,002Wh. It has a maximum output of 1,000W, slower charging speeds, and fewer outlets, but it’s also several pounds lighter, making it more convenient for longer trips.

MARBERO 88Wh Portable Power Station: was $120 Now $80 at Amazon

Save $40 This bargain power station, which is even cheaper with the coupon, is built for powering multiple mobile devices on the go. It features a pair of 18W USB 3.0 ports, another pair of USB 2.0 ports, an 18W USB-C port, a DC port, and a pair of household outlets peaking at 120W. It has a 24,000mAh capacity, which is about seven full charges of an iPhone 15 Pro.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300: was $280 Now $200 at Amazon

Save $80 This smaller-capacity Jackery model has a 293Wh capacity, which it can distribute via a pair of 300W outlets, a 60W USB-C port, a pair of USB Type-A ports (2.0 and 3.0), and a 12V car-type port. Like the brand’s other models, you can choose to add a solar panel to keep it topped up on long trips or charge it from the car or the house. You can even plug it in via the regular charger and the USB-C port to almost halve the total charging time to just two hours.

Anker 521 Portable Power Station: was $220 Now $170 at Amazon

Save $50 Although it’s one of the Chinese brand’s cheaper portable power stations, it still has the same long-lasting LFP battery tech. The 256Wh pack is good for around 20 phone charges or more than five hours of using an air pump for your inflatable mattress. To make things easier, you can charge it via the same USB-C port that’s used for charging devices from it, but its low-wattage outlets aren’t suited for powering energy-intensive appliances like hobs and kettles.

EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2: was $999 Now $699 at Amazon

Save $300 This large power station has a total of 15 outlets, including four USB Type-A ports, a pair of USB-C ports capable of up to 100W, which is enough to fast-charge the latest MacBook Pro 14”, and six AC outlets rated at up to 1.8kW. This is the 1024Wh (1kWh) model, but it’s expandable all the way up to 3kWh if you need the extra juice.

Soyond Solar Generator Portable Generator with Solar Panels: Now $45 at Amazon

Despite its comparably small 12,000mAh capacity, it’s a fraction of the price of what you could pay for other brands. This Soyond power station doesn’t have mains outlets, but it has plenty of USB-A connectors and a USB-C outlet to keep your mobile devices running. Even better, it has Bluetooth and a built-in speaker, as well as an integrated torch, so you shouldn’t have to carry around as much.

EBL Portable Power Station 300: was $299 Now $160 at Amazon

Save $139 EBL’s affordable 300Wh lithium-ion battery pack features a trio of USB 3.0 ports, a 60W USB-C port, and even a wireless charging pad, which the company reckons can charge up to 24 phones. There’s a considerable discount on this model, but you can also find good deals on the larger 500W, 1kW, and 2kW versions, too.