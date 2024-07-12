AWS says it has trained millions of workers on key cloud skills for free

Amazon Web Services (AWS) claims to have supported 31 million learners with its free cloud training resources.

Although the goal of providing 29 million people with free cloud computing skills by 2025 has been exceeded, Amazon says it remains committed to rolling out even more courses to meet the industry's evolving demands.

As part of the announcement, accompanied by a video entitled “Mission Accomplished,” Amazon confirmed that it would be adding even more AI-focused courses to its portfolio.

AWS has trained 31 million on cloud computing

Maureen Lonergan, VP of AWS Training and Certification, commented: “We have long believed in the transformative power of education and skills training to change lives… Together, with our AWS Partners, we will continue to train tens of millions of learners worldwide in the AWS Cloud and help them prepare for in-demand jobs.”

Amazon’s far-reaching training programs have reached 31 million individuals from 200 countries.

In order to support tens of millions with free training, AWS has launched several free initiatives with courses like Cloud Practitioner, Solutions Architect, Developer, and Data Analytics proving popular.

More recently, AI and ML courses have been on the rise, with Amazon Bedrock Getting Started, Introduction to Generative AI - Art of Possible, Amazon Q Business Getting Started, and Amazon Q Introduction in high demand.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking ahead, Amazon says that it will continue to invest in producing free and low-cost training opportunities to help workers prepare for more modern employment challenges. As part of its AI Ready initiative, AWS wants to train two million globally by 2025 in AI skills.

However, keen not to overlook other areas, Amazon states that it will also continue to help trainees develop soft skills like communication and problem-solving, which have been traditionally sought after in employment.