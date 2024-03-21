AWS and Accenture partner with Anthropic to boost AI adoption in businesses

According to an exclusive VentureBeat report, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture, and AI startup Anthropic are forming a partnership aimed at facilitating the responsible integration of custom AI models.

Together, the three companies hope to target some of the most highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, government, and banking – three sectors where AI and automation could help to eliminate some repetitive workloads, but where data security and privacy are of utmost importance.

Through the partnership, organizations will be able to access Anthropic’s AI models, including the entire Claude 3 family, through Amazon’s Bedrock platform.

AWS, Accenture, and Anthropic reveal important new AI partnership

As part of the deal, Accenture will contribute its technical and industry-specific expertise to tailor the models for different applications within these regulated areas. Accenture confirmed that 1,400 engineers will undergo specific training to effectively implement Athropic’s models on AWS.

Anthropic co-founder and president Daniela Amodei emphasized the partnership’s objective to streamline the adoption of generative AI across specific industries (via VentureBeat): “Our goal at the top level is to make it easier for businesses to adopt and integrate generative AI technologies and solutions for these kinds of specific domains and industries.”

Vice president of worldwide channels & alliances at AWS, Ruba Borno, added: “This collaboration will enable enterprise adoption of customized models to solve for industry and domain-specific challenges, providing a swift path for enterprises to responsibly deploy powerful Gen AI systems purpose-built for their business needs.”

The multifaceted approach involving three separate companies draws on the specific strengths of each partner rather than relying on one of them to take care of everything. The result could be an extremely successful partnership that addresses the concerns of highly regulated bodies globally.

It’s also a deepening of existing partnerships, with AWS and Accenture already having a longstanding relationship, and Anthropic using AWS as its primary cloud provider.

Already, the District of Columbia Department of Health has used the alliance to develop a customized chatbot, and with the growing demand for customizable and responsible AI solutions, the trio could be well-positioned for some serious growth together.