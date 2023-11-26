At last! An office chair deal that supports big and tall this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Blue Whale big and tall office chair: was $206 Now $160 at Amazon

Save $40 A top Black Friday office chair deal if you need furniture that supports big and tall users. This chair has a thickened steel tray mechanism and strengthened metal star base. We would've liked padded armrests and increased lumbar support, but the design is otherwise great. The large seat is cushioned with fabric-covered thickened memory foam. The tall seat, meanwhile, is mesh for breathability. There’s a maximum weight load of 500lbs. For comparison, traditional office chairs support around 250-300lbs.

The original price for Blue Whale 450lbs office chair has finished - so we've updated this page with Blue Whale's 500lbs model, which is still in the Cyber Monday deals

Whenever we track the best Black Friday office chair deals and the latest Cyber Monday office chair deals, we're not just looking for the biggest discounts. We're looking for office furniture that offers that something extra - like this deal.

The Blue Whale Big and Tall office chair is currently down from $206 to just $160 at Amazon.

That's not a massive discount, but the support is provides looks to be excellent. The frame of the chair uses a thickened steel tray mechanism and strengthened metal star base for maximum support. Now, we continuously test the best office chairs, so we can tell you that most standard office chairs support a maximum weight load of around 250-300lbs. This chair boasts support for up to 500lbs.

The large seat comes cushioned with fabric-covered thickened memory foam. Meanwhile, the seat is specifically designed for taller users. And we do like to see that backrest made of mesh for total breathability. While we would've preferred to see padded armrests here and more lumbar support, we rather like the overall design.

Why Blue Whale?

Blue Whale office chairs are a popular brand of ergonomic office chairs with a focus on comfort, durability, and affordability. The product line are typically made with high-quality materials, such as PU leather, mesh, and metal. They are also designed with ergonomic features, such as adjustable lumbar support, seat height, and armrests. This helps promote good posture and reduce back pain, even when sitting for long periods.

Blue Whale office chairs are also relatively affordable, especially compared to other ergonomic chairs brands that we monitor. This makes them a good option for budget-minded shoppers.