Asus teases new NUC mini PC ranges at CES 2025 – including a quirky updated Copilot-ready device

The eye-catching Asus NUC 14 Pro AI+ features a translucent shell

NPU capabilities mean it's Microsoft Copilot+ certified

The NUC 15 Pro+ can support up to four monitors

Asus has unveiled a raft of updates to its NUC line to bring devices in the company's mini PC series up to Microsoft Copilot+ requirements.

Announced at CES 2025, the new ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI+ model is similar to its predecessor in technical terms, but comes with an interesting new translucent outer shell, replacing the previously all-black material.

Notably, the Pro AI+ also features a built-in e-ink display, a dedicated Copilot button, and the customary built-in fingerprint reader found on the previous edition.

Power and intelligence

“The NUC 14 Pro AI+ mini PC combines advanced computing power with a dedicated Copilot button for quick AI access, delivering fast and intelligent Windows experiences,” the firm said in a launch statement.

Under the hood of the device, the Pro AI+ boasts an Intel Core Ultra 228V “Lunar Lake” processor, but can support the Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor.

These are both eight-core processors that include 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 on-package memory.

In terms of NPU capabilities, the device is also capable of 48 AI TOPs, meeting the Copilot requirements set by Microsoft.

Elsewhere, the mini PC also includes a 2.5GbE ethernet port as well as two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio port. Like its predecessor, the NUC 14 Pro AI+ comes with a 120W power adapter.

More launches for the NUC range

Asus also unveiled the launch of the NUC 15 Pro and 15 Pro+ mini PCs. These have seen significant changes internally, and will ship with Intel Core Ultra 200H “Arrow Lake” processors, making it an appealing commercial desktop choice.

The options for the 15 Pro+ range from a 14-core Ultra 5 225H to the 16-core Ultra 9 285H

The 15 Pro+ in particular can support up to 96GB of memory, as well as dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and two HDMI ports, meaning users can connect up to four displays with this mini PC.

Other features include:

An “advanced thermal design” which Asus claims can offer 1.2x reduced noise

Wi-Fi 7 capable

Bluetooth 5.4

Intel Arc GPU