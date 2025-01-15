GMKTec launches yet another NAS mini PC that offers up to 64GB (likely eMMC) storage, but at what cost?

GMKTec is yet another vendor jumping on the NAS + Mini PC combo craze

Unlike rivals like Ugreen, it's announced a cost-effective, entry-level system

GMKtec describes it as 'a dual-system NAS', suggesting dual boot functionality

GMKTec has announced its G9 NAS mini PC, a 4-bay device targeting entry-level users.

The G9 is marketed as a "dual-system" NAS and, though specific details are thin on the ground, this does imply being able to switch between NAS and mini PC-oriented operating systems.

An official teaser for the product does confirm this device will come with 12GB of RAM, but just 64GB of storage - likely eMMC.

An entry-level device for low spenders

The G9 will be also powered by the Intel N150 processor combined with LPDDR5 4800MHz memory. According to GMKTec, that makes the RAM in the system 80% faster than the previous DDR4 standard.

The GMKTec G9 also comes with dual 2.5G Ethernet ports as well as two USB Type-A ports, a high-speed USB Type-C port and dual HDMI ports.

GMKTec lists the device as “coming soon", with no information about the price.

Considering the specs, especially the eMMC storage, I expect it to be very affordable, but power users will probably want to look elsewhere.

