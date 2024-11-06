Asus launches the cheapest 5K display for creatives yet with factory calibration and built-in KVM — however it is pain-achingly small and only one HDMI port

Asus launches budget-friendly 5K monitor for creatives at just $799

Auto KVM switch enables easy device multitasking control

Adobe Creative Cloud subscription included in select regions

In good news for creatives on a budget, Asus has introduced the ProArt Display PA27JCV, positioned as the most affordable 5K monitor on the market with a retail price of $799.

This 27-inch display offers a 5120 x 2880 resolution and a pixel density of 218 ppi.

While the screen size may feel somewhat compact for a 5K monitor, Asus is hoping it will appeal to professionals seeking a cost-effective, color-accurate solution.

Just the one HDMI port

The PA27JCV is factory-calibrated for Delta E<2 color accuracy, making it ready for tasks requiring precise color matching. It covers 99% of the DCI-P3, 95% of Adobe RGB, and 100% of the sRGB color spaces, a notable range for visual fidelity. The monitor also features ASUS Light Sync, which adjusts brightness and color gamut based on the surrounding light conditions using ambient and backlight sensors.

The display includes LuxPixel technology, which Asus describes as an anti-glare, low-reflection (AGLR) coating that minimizes reflections without negatively impacting image clarity. This feature offers a “paper-like” screen effect while preserving sharpness.

For productivity, the PA27JCV includes an Auto KVM switch that allows users to control two connected devices with a single keyboard and mouse, handy for multitasking.

Annoyingly the monitor only sports one HDMI 2.1 port, which may be restrictive for anyone wishing to connect multiple HDMI devices. However, it does come with DisplayPort over USB-C with 96-watt Power Delivery, a standard DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB hub with USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

While compact, the PA27JCV supports HDR10 and is VESA DisplayHDR 500 certified, providing contrast with bright whites and deep blacks for a more immersive visual experience. Asus points out that the 5K resolution offers 77% more workspace than a comparable 4K display, helping creators work across multiple windows and applications.

You can buy the PA27JCV through B&H for $799. As an added incentive, Asus is offering a complimentary Adobe Creative Cloud subscription in select regions, providing access to essential creative tools.