Artillary3D Sidewinder X4 Plus review

The Artillery3D Sidewinder X4 Plus is a large-scale 3D printer designed for fast printing and quality. It features Klipper firmware for speeds up to 500mm/s and a generous 300x300x400mm print area. Assembly and setup are straightforward, catering to beginners with its part built assembly and mostly automated setup process. The printer introduces solid structural enhancements, such as support struts for stability at high speeds. Despite its utilitarian design and initial noise, it offers high-quality prints with minimal surface imperfections. Its main highlights include a large print capacity, fast speeds, and despite the size a relatively compact design. However, it falls short on interface refinement, aesthetics, and initial operational noise. With an overall score of 4 out of 5, it is an excellent choice if you prioritise performance and quality in large-scale 3D printing over the aesthetic appeal of the machine.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

A lot has changed in the last year in the world of 3D printing. While the machines may appear similar, it's the firmware and processing power that have taken significant leaps forward. These advancements introduce a new generation of printers featuring the latest Klipper firmware, capable of faster and higher-quality printing than their predecessors from just a year ago.

The Artillery3D Sidewinder X4 Plus is a perfect example of this progress, offering a mid-range print area that is impressively large and a design that allows for large-scale printing in a fraction of the time taken by traditional machines. While maintaining a familiar design, Artillery3D has strengthened the structure to accommodate the increased motion of the print head and platform, minimizing the effects of vibrations by using Pull rods and linear rails.

Despite its scale, the Artillery3D Sidewinder X4 Plus remains one of the best 3D printers for confident beginners and entry-level hobbyists. However, it also packs in features alongside cutting-edge firmware. The Artillery3D Sidewinder X4 Plus refines previous designs and enhances with increased speed and precision.

Artillary3D Sidewinder X4 Plus: Design

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

The Artillery3D Sidewinder X4 Plus follows the common bed-slinger cartesian 3D printer design, necessitating a bit more space for this large-sized printer than most. It launches alongside the smaller X4 Pro, and interestingly, there doesn't seem to be a standard X4 model yet.

Aesthetically, the design is fairly standard, featuring two tall uprights supporting the crossbar, with the tool head suspended from it. A notable addition, typical for printers of this size, is the dual pull rod kit that reinforces the uprights. The tool head, comprising both the hotend and extruder, is complemented by a filament sensor mounted onto the frame and a small touchscreen for navigating settings and options.

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

The printer includes several extras, such as an integrated tool tray and USB Type-A and C ports, rounding off the design nicely. A top-mounted spool holder for filament adds to the height of this already-tall printer.

Despite its size, the printer feels relatively compact compared to its large print area. Its footprint is only marginally larger than smaller models, with height being the primary consideration.

An aspect worth mentioning is the weight. While the aesthetics and product design might seem basic, the quality is evident in the weight of the components used. Linear rails replace the more common rods which adds robustness to the machine and is a feature that's sometimes missing in similar-sized competitors. This weight does make it slightly more challenging to manoeuvre, but it also aids in reducing vibrations and movement during use.

Artillary3D Sidewinder X4 Plus: Features

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

The Sidewinder X4 Plus, while resembling other large-format printers, has undergone enhancements in its frame and structure to meet the demands of the advanced Klipper firmware. A notable improvement is the inclusion of all-metal linear rails on the X and Y axes, which not only boosts the printer's stability and durability but also enhances its precision compared to the previous generation. This robust build becomes especially crucial under the stress of high-speed printing, where the linear rails help maintain greater accuracy than traditional rods, ensuring reliability.

A key feature of the X4 Plus is its generous build volume of 300x300x400mm, allowing for larger models or multiple prints with ease.

Despite being an entry-level machine, the inclusion of advanced features like a 4.3-inch touchscreen is commendable. This screen offers easy navigation and control. The combination of pre-installed Klipper firmware and an ARM processor enables the printer to reach impressive speeds (up to 500mm/s) while maintaining quality.

The printer's all-metal hotend can reach temperatures up to 300°C, making it compatible with a variety of materials, from standard PLA to more demanding ones like Carbon Fiber. The tool head features a dual-gear direct drive extruder, enhancing reliability and enabling the printing of flexible materials.

In terms of convenience, the Sidewinder X4 Plus offers multiple connectivity options. Its WiFi capability allows for direct file uploads from computers or mobile devices, eliminating the need for wires. This, along with USB and LAN options, adds even more flexibility.

Specs Print Technology: FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling)

Build Area: 300x300x400 mm (Length x Width x Height)

Minimum Layer Resolution:

Maximum Layer Resolution:

Dimensions: 510x490x680 mm

Weight: 15.5 kg

Bed: Heated bed with a maximum temperature of ≤100°C

Print Surface: Dual-sided textured magnetic PEI plate

Software: Artillery Slicer, Cura (compatible with Mac version Artillery Slicer)

Materials: Supports a wide range including PLA, TPU, PETG, ABS, PET, Carbon Fiber, and more

Print Speed: Average printing speed of 300mm/s, maximum printing speed of 500mm/s, and maximum acceleration of 10000mm/s²

Upon arrival, the printer's setup is quick and easy, coming 98% pre-assembled. The auto-levelling feature, with 121 points of detection, ensures an even and precise first layer, which is essential for successful printing.

For those living in areas prone to power outages, the printer features a resume printing function. This allows the printer to restart from where it left off after a pause or short power outage, adding a layer of convenience and reliability.

Advanced features like Pressure Advance and Input Shaping should also catch the attention of users. These functions are critical for minimizing vibrations and shaking during high-speed printing, especially relevant when using the high-speed Klipper firmware on a printer of this size.

Artillary3D Sidewinder X4 Plus: Performance

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

Starting with the setup, the 98% pre-assembled build of the machine is a great advantage for anyone new to 3D printers and intimidated by the construction or assembly of a machine. The instructions could be better, but then again, there is little to assemble, and this is a pre-release model. After a few screws are installed into the base to secure the uprights and the pull rods and cables are connected, you're pretty much ready to print.

In our review sample, the USB key came loaded with a few sample models, which quickly demonstrated the printer's capabilities. It was a fast and impressive start. As the tests progressed, the machine proved reliable, with one pause in the printing process where the firmware needed a restart, and unfortunately, the print was lost.

This issue could have been due to various factors, such as the workshop temperature dropping below 12ºC, which was the most probable reason as it wasn't repeated at a more standard temperature of 16ºC and above.

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

Examining the quality of the prints, they look great. There are some minor blips in surface quality, but overall, the prints are well-produced, with little signs of stringing.

As the print tests became more technical, such as running the Autodesk Kickstarter test, the printer's small limitations became apparent. Issues like negative space and bridging fell slightly behind what I've seen from other printers recently. However, the overall surface quality is good, with visible layering that is precise, and the top surfaces of prints are generally well-finished.

For the majority of prints, there is little to fault. The print quality is above that of most entry-level printers, though it doesn't quite meet the quality of finish of high-end models.

Artillary3D Sidewinder X4 Plus: Print quality

Dimensional accuracy - score of 5

Target 25 = X: 24.90mm / 0.1mm Error | Y: 24.97mm / 0.03mm Error

Target 20 = X: 19.82mm / 0.18mm Error | Y: 19.89mm / 0.11mm Error

Target 15 = X: 14.94mm / 0.06mm Error | Y: 14.86mm / 0.14mm Error

Target 10 = X: 9.89mm / 0.11mm Error | Y: 9.97mm / 0.03mm Error

Target 5 = X: 5.07mm / 0.07mm Error | Y: 5.21mm / 0.21mm Error

X Error Average = 0.104

Y Error Average = 0.104

X&Y Error Average = 0.104

Fine Flow Control - score of 5

Fine Negative Features - score of 3

Overhangs - score of 4

Bridging - score of 4

XY resonance - score of 2.5

Z-axis alignment - score of 2.5

Adding up the totals gives a final score of 26 out of 30.

Artillary3D Sidewinder X4 Plus: Final verdict

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

The Artillery3D Sidewinder X4 Plus stands out for its impressive build volume, advanced features, and speed capabilities. The printer is designed to cater for anyone looking for a large, fast and well-priced printer for all manner of projects, however, it's important to weigh its strengths against its shortcomings to determine if it meets with your needs.

If your projects often demand a substantial build area, this printer is an ideal match. The 300x300x400mm print volume is a significant advantage, allowing for large-scale models or batch printing. Likewise, if speed and balanced quality are essential, or you're just impatient, then the Sidewinder X4 Plus is a great choice. That Klipper firmware, coupled with the robust build, enables it to achieve speeds up to 500mm/s - it's also relatively quiet once it gets going.

If the design and aesthetic appeal are big on your list of features, then this model might not meet your expectations. Its design is more functional than stylish, focusing on performance rather than appearance. While not overly complex, if you're new to 3D printing, then some of the advanced features and settings might be daunting, but they really should put you on track.

The Artillery3D Sidewinder X4 Plus offers a blend of size, speed, and precision. However, it's best suited for users who have some experience with 3D printing and those who prioritize functionality and performance over anything else.

Should You Buy the Ender 3 V3 KE?

Buy it if... You need large print capacity:

With its 300x300x400mm build volume, the Sidewinder X4 Plus is ideal if you require substantial printing space. It's perfect for larger models or batch printing, providing ample room for creative and professional projects alike. You value speed and precision:

If your work demands both rapid printing and meticulous detail, this printer delivers. Equipped with Klipper firmware and capable of reaching speeds up to 500mm/s, it maintains precision without sacrificing speed, making it suitable for time-sensitive and intricate tasks.

Don't buy it if... You prefer refined aesthetics:

If the appearance and design elegance of your 3D printer is as important as its functionality, you might find the Sidewinder X4 Plus lacking. Its practical design prioritizes function over form, which may appeal to only some users. You're a complete beginner looking for simplicity:

Despite its relatively easy setup, the Sidewinder X4 Plus's advanced features and firmware might be overwhelming for absolute beginners. Those new to 3D printing might prefer a machine with a more straightforward learning curve and less complex features.



We tested the best 3D modeling software - and these are our favorites right now