African defense tech startup reveals $52 million funding as it looks to take on Ukraine and US giants

Terra Industries is a Nigerian defense tech startup founded in 2024 by Nathan Nwachuku and Maxwell Maduka

It has raised an incredible $52 million in seed funding, reportedly the largest ever by any African startup

The core business of Terra Industries is providing automated surveillance and defense systems to the global south

Nigerian defense tech company Terra Industries has raised a record-breaking $52 million in seed funding, believed to be the largest by an African startup. Founded in 2024, it produces drones for air and land surveillance and defense and has released an operating system to handle threat detection and collect data across connected systems.

Targeting the global south market for automated defense solutions, Terra Industries is also opening an office in London and is close to completing what will become the largest drone factory in Africa at the Pax-2 site in Ghana.

Before the most recent round of funding, Terra Industries raised $11.75 million in January 2026, at the time the largest of any African defense technology company.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Automated security systems for the global south

Unlike US and European drone producers, who are largely concerned with NATO and Ukraine, Terra Industries has built a business targeting its sentry towers and land and air drones to the markets in the global south. This basically refers to Africa and Latin America, as well as other nations beyond or at the fringes of the Anglo-European sphere of influence.

Chief Executive Nathan Nwachuku says “Critical infrastructure across the Global South is best protected by systems designed for these environments and built in the regions they protect. This funding lets us scale that work and deepen our manufacturing base. It also puts us in the rooms where global defense decisions are made.”

Governments and organizations in these regions are looking for the autonomous surveillance and defense systems that Nwachuku and his partner Maxwell Maduka are selling, particularly to defend critical infrastructure such as power plants and mines.

ArtemisOS software

Beyond its hardware manufacturing, Terra Industries has published an operating system, which is used across its products. ArtemisOS is an open operating system designed to assemble data and assist in autonomous mission planning.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Designed for use with all of Terra Industries aerial and ground-based systems, ArtemisOS is capable of detection, classification, and tracking of targets, using AI. The OS also handles raw telemetry from drone sensors, establishing geospatial data. Missions can be planned autonomously, too, with dynamic route planning and real-time decision making.

ArtemisOS’ unified command layer, meanwhile, enables command control of unmanned systems, supporting large-scale command execution such swarm operations.

Terra Industries already has a 15,000-square-foot factory in Abuja, Nigeria, dubbed Pax-1, with a second (Pax-2) opening shortly in Ghana. This capacity will enable Terra Industries to challenge US and European drone companies, with 50,000 units potentially rolling out annually.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.