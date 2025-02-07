Adobe’s 70% discount on Creative Cloud All Apps for students is first-class in my opinion

Adobe has slashed the price of its Creative Cloud All Apps package for students and teachers by a massive 70%.

From now until February 17, you can subscribe to the All Apps plan for just $15.99 a month for your first year.

In the UK? You can also save on the CC All Apps plan, which is now £12.98 a month, by clicking here (offer ends February 27). Not a student? Then you can still save 50% for your first three months when you click here.

Creative Cloud All Apps packs all of Adobe’s best software and tools into one plan, from Photoshop and Lightroom to Premiere Pro, InDesign, Illustrator, and more. I generally recommend this package if you use three or more Adobe apps, as it offers a significant discount compared to individual subscriptions. Now, with a 70% saving for students, it’s even better.

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps was $59.99 a month now $15.99 a month

was £16.24 a month now £12.98 a month The Creative Cloud All Apps plan bundles all the biggest and best Adobe software into one neat little package, offering access to over 20 different tools, including Photoshop, Acrobat, and Premiere Pro. Also included in this deal is Adobe Fonts, 100GB cloud storage, and 1000 monthly credits for Adobe’s Firefly AI. Offer ends Feb 17 in the US, Feb 27 in the UK

Why I think this is a great deal

Having extensively tested and reviewed the full suite, it’s no secret that I love what Adobe does in the creative software space.

Whether you’re working with images, video, document management, or graphic design work, the company’s apps have long topped my round up of the best photo editors, best video editing software, best PDF editors, and more.

This is thanks to a whole host of pro-grade features, including some deeply impressive generative AI, that effectively set - and continues to set - the industry standard for content creators and professionals.

The last time I saw this Adobe deal was during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, where prices were also discounted by 70% for students and teachers, while individual subscribers saved 50% for three months. If you don't want to wait until this November, now's as good a time as any to save on the Adobe K12 deal.