Adobe is making it easier to find the stock images and content your business needs

Adobe Stock gains new Generative Edits and Generate Variations tools

Powered by in-house Firefly AI models, but each edit costs a ‘credit’

Contributors will still get compensation when their image is used

Adobe has rolled out two new features designed to make it easier for users to find and customize stock images, which it says comes in response to the growing need for businesses to find suitable images that match their brand identity.

The software giant has launched a pair of generative AI tools to help businesses modify and personalize existing stock content in order to make it more tailored to their needs.

Using Adobe’s Firefly AI technology, the updates include two new tools – Generative Edits and Generate Variations – which can both be accessed from within Adobe Stock.

“With demand for content increasing, we wanted to provide opportunities for creators to develop content at scale with confidence and continue to support our Contributor community," commented VP for Adobe Strategy, Design, & Emerging Products, Matthew Smith.

Besides offering more options for the users of stock images, Adobe also hopes that images will become more versatile, therefore contributors are more likely to license their images and generate an income, making the update a win-win for both sides of the transaction.

“Contributors are compensated when their Stock asset is used as a reference and the resulting generated output is downloaded," Smith added.

With Generative Edits, users will be able to replace and remove backgrounds as well as expand images using generative AI to fill different aspect ratios.

The Generate Variations tool lets users pick between different image styles to match existing content and ensure consistency, and composition such as image outline and depth.

Even with the generative AI tweaks, Adobe claims that outputs are commercially viable and backed by IP indemnification for eligible customers.

Generative Edits and Generate Variations are now generally available for Adobe Stock customers. Using the generative AI features will use a generative credit, and an additional Adobe Stock credit may be used depending on the plan type.