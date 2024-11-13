Adobe is making it easier to find the stock images and content your business needs
Firefly comes to Adobe Stock
- Adobe Stock gains new Generative Edits and Generate Variations tools
- Powered by in-house Firefly AI models, but each edit costs a ‘credit’
- Contributors will still get compensation when their image is used
Adobe has rolled out two new features designed to make it easier for users to find and customize stock images, which it says comes in response to the growing need for businesses to find suitable images that match their brand identity.
The software giant has launched a pair of generative AI tools to help businesses modify and personalize existing stock content in order to make it more tailored to their needs.
Using Adobe’s Firefly AI technology, the updates include two new tools – Generative Edits and Generate Variations – which can both be accessed from within Adobe Stock.
Adobe Stock gets AI-powered editing tools
“With demand for content increasing, we wanted to provide opportunities for creators to develop content at scale with confidence and continue to support our Contributor community," commented VP for Adobe Strategy, Design, & Emerging Products, Matthew Smith.
Besides offering more options for the users of stock images, Adobe also hopes that images will become more versatile, therefore contributors are more likely to license their images and generate an income, making the update a win-win for both sides of the transaction.
“Contributors are compensated when their Stock asset is used as a reference and the resulting generated output is downloaded," Smith added.
With Generative Edits, users will be able to replace and remove backgrounds as well as expand images using generative AI to fill different aspect ratios.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The Generate Variations tool lets users pick between different image styles to match existing content and ensure consistency, and composition such as image outline and depth.
Even with the generative AI tweaks, Adobe claims that outputs are commercially viable and backed by IP indemnification for eligible customers.
Generative Edits and Generate Variations are now generally available for Adobe Stock customers. Using the generative AI features will use a generative credit, and an additional Adobe Stock credit may be used depending on the plan type.
You might also like
- These are the best free stock photo websites and best Adobe Stock alternatives
- Adobe Firefly gets AI-generated video, and you’re going to love the Sora AI rival
- Check out our list of the best photo editing software
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!