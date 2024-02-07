ActivTrak review

ActivTrak's comprehensive workforce analytics and productivity software, allows businesses to gain valuable insights into their team's performance, optimize resource allocation, and drive growth. With its flexible subscription plans and range of add-ons, ActivTrak offers a tailored solution for businesses of all sizes, empowering them to achieve their full potential.

ActivTrak is a company that provides workforce analytics and productivity software that can help teams understand how people work, whether in the office or remotely. It collects and analyzes data from user activity and provides insights that help businesses be more productive and compliant. It was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has more than 9,500 customers and over half a million users of its free version. ActivTrak has notable users that include Allstate, Orangetheory Fitness, and FAM Brands.

ActivTrak: Features

ActivTrak offers various features for payroll, HR, and other services for small and mid-sized businesses. Some of the features that ActivTrak provides include Dashboards which can view a summary of workforce productivity metrics to keep a pulse on issues that impact burnout, engagement and efficiency, Productivity Reports to spot patterns that fuel success and gain valuable insights to increase team productivity, and Location Insights to make data-driven decisions about hybrid work with insight into where employees work — even where they work best.

Taking it up a notch, there is also the Impact Analysis report, to understand how organizational change affects employees’ work habits and well-being, Application & Website Usage to understand which applications and websites employees use to identify adoption gaps, potential risk areas from unvetted tools, and budget correctly for the right tools, and Workload Management to uncover hidden potential and optimize work across people, process and technology. There is also Meeting Insights to obtain full visibility into the workday by integrating with your preferred platform of Outlook Calendar or Google Calendar. To plan ahead, further features are built into Benchmarks & Goals that can set and track workforce productivity benchmarks and goals using historical data and trends.

(Image credit: ActivTrak)

Going beyond traditional analysis is Personal Insights, designed to empower employees to improve productivity, focus, and work-life balance by providing deep insights into individual work habits. There is also Integrations that can easily combine ActivTrak productivity data with your other software applications to get the deeper insights you need to boost productivity and efficiency in the workplace. Finally, there are Alarms & Website Blocking that can use pre-built alarms- or create your own based on any combination of conditions- to get alerted to events such as file sharing, user deletion and more. You can also block access to unproductive or harmful websites to maximize productivity during “Company time.”

ActivTrak: Pricing

ActivTrak is a workforce analytics and productivity software that offers various features for payroll, HR, and other services for small and mid-sized businesses. It has three subscription plans: Free, Essentials, and Professional.

Ideal for small teams or individual users, the Free plan is a cost-effective way to get started with ActivTrak. The plan however is limited to only 3 users and just 30 days of data history.

Priced at only $10 per user per month, the Essentials plan provides a comprehensive set of features for growing teams. It includes unlimited users, allowing you to scale your team without worrying about additional costs. With this, you'll have access to 6 months of data history, enabling you to analyze trends and make data-driven decisions. Additionally, you'll benefit from team productivity pulse, activity classification by groups, and more, empowering you to gain a deeper understanding of your team's performance and identify opportunities for optimization.

At the top is the Professional plan that costs $17 per user per month and includes everything in Essentials plus 12 months of data history, insights dashboards, coaching, impact analysis, and more. The Professional plan also introduces insights dashboards, coaching, impact analysis, and other advanced features that help you maximize team performance, optimize resource allocation, and drive business growth.

You can also purchase add-ons for ActivConnect, Screen Details, and Data History.

(Image credit: ActivTrak)

ActivTrak: Support

If you ever find yourself in need of assistance or support with ActivTrak, there are a multitude of options available to you. These encompass both direct support and self-help resources.

For direct support, you can engage in a live chat with a dedicated Support Advocate by simply logging into your ActivTrak platform and selecting the "Get Help" option. This method is the one to use for the fastest response times, ensuring your issues get addressed promptly.

Alternatively, you can reach out to the support team via email at support@activtrak.com. While some may prefer the convenience of support portals, we genuinely believe that email support offers a more personalized and efficient experience.

And if you prefer to communicate over the phone, ActivTrak provides a toll-free number: 1-800-381-0053. Their phone support is available from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8 am to 5 pm Eastern Time, ensuring that you can receive assistance during business hours.

Now, let's explore the self-help resources at your disposal. The ActivTrak Support Center is a treasure trove of valuable resources, including webinars, videos, reports, templates, and comprehensive guides. It covers a wide range of topics, empowering you to find solutions and answers independently.

Whether you prefer direct support or self-help resources, ActivTrak has you covered. Their commitment to providing exceptional customer service is evident in the diverse options they offer.

ActivTrak: Final verdict

Overall, ActivTrak offers a compelling suite of services sure to benefit many businesses looking for a competitive edge to increase their productivity.