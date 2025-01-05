A smartphone with a detachable earphone, what an odd idea? Chinese challenger brand to debut rugged smartphone with integrated single earbud, 24GB of RAM and 1TB storage

Oukitel set to launch WP200 Pro in first quarter of 2025

Device has a single earbud with a color LCD, useful for translation

It comes with a staggering 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM, the most I've seen in a rugged handset

We’ve reviewed a number of rugged devices from Chinese manufacturer Oukitel in the past and have always been impressed by what they offer, especially for the price.

The company now plans to debut three new 5G rugged smartphones at CES 2025, and it’s fair to say they all have something interesting that sets them apart from the competition. The WP100 Titan features a massive 33Ah battery, a camping light, and a DLP projector, while the WP200 Pro and WP300 Pro have a recess built into the back, into which you can drop a module.

For the Oukitel WP200, that module is a detachable single earbud that you can pull out and place in your ear for listening to music or podcasts, taking calls, and hearing translations. It saves you from having to carry a separate set of Bluetooth headphones, and as long as you remember to reattach it, you shouldn’t lose it.

1TB of storage

The earphone has a customizable color LCD display, so when you’re not using it in your ear you can glance at the back of your phone and see the time and other details on it. It looks similar to a smartwatch screen, so it’s probably no surprise that it can double as one. Drop it into the separate wristband, and you can wear it as a watch and benefit from its sport modes and health monitoring features.

The phone itself looks attractive, with a choice of blue and green textured finishes. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, backed by an impressive 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage - impressive for any smartphone and virtually unheard of in a rugged one. The main camera is a 108MP model, promising sharp and detailed images.

Additional details regarding the Oukitel WP200 Pro (and the WP300 Pro) are still sparse, although the WP200 Pro is expected to launch in Q1 2025. Crucial information, including pricing and global availability, will no doubt be revealed once CES gets underway.

While many rugged phones are mainly designed for users working in demanding environments, such as construction sites or outdoor industries, the WP200 Pro is likely to appeal equally to adventure seekers who are looking for a durable and versatile device for their explorations.

