A new Microsoft Teams update will now let you really express yourself — but you might need to be careful exactly how you do it

Your Microsoft Teams channels could soon get a lot more visual thanks to a new update that will allow users to express themselves like never before.

The video conferencing service has revealed it is working on adding video clips in replies to channel posts, along with audio snippets.

Already available when replying to chat messages, the company says this addition should help users express themselves in team channels more effectively - but whether that's in a positive or negative way is up to you.

Microsoft Teams channel videos

In an update on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company notes that users, "can now use Teams video clip in channel, in addition to chat."

Users will be able to record themselves, but also their screen, for example to show off a document, spreadsheet or other file or activity. In addition, they can also record an audio-only clip - with all formats then being able to be attached to a channel post or a reply for extra engagement.

The update is currently listed as being "in development", but Microsoft has listed an expected rollout start date of April 2024, meaning users won't have too long to wait. Upon release, it will be available for users across Windows, Mac, Android and iOs, with no additional security access or controls required.

The update is the latest in a series of tweaks concerning replies and messaging in Microsoft Teams in recent weeks as the company looks to make its platform more engaging to use.

This includes the ability to hide any general channels in their workplace or organization, which Microsoft says will go some way to, "helping you focus on the channels that matter most to you".

The company also recently revealed the launch of a "private line" for users alongside their public number, which they will be able to share with a small selection of chosen contacts, receiving direct, private calls with their most important or valued contacts, "bypassing delegates, admins, or assistants".