A guide to integrating application security into any cyber defense strategy

According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cyberattack cost for U.S. businesses in 2024 was $4.88 million. In addition, Forbes notes that cyberattacks are projected to cost businesses an estimated $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. With staggering numbers such as these, cybersecurity issues must become top concerns. Among the most critical aspects to be addressed within the security landscape is integrating application security into the broader security framework, because applications are often the entry points for attackers.

Achieving seamless application integration, however, comes with challenges. Lack of awareness among leadership, siloed operations between security teams, and limited resources or expertise to bridge gaps must be addressed. Raising awareness among senior management, fostering collaboration across security domains, and investing in skill development are the inoculations businesses need to head off a crippling breach.

Implementing such measures will align security efforts, creating a cohesive defense that protects applications and the overall IT infrastructure. This article will examine how to achieve this effectiveness.

Nipun Mahajan Social Links Navigation Nipun Mahajan, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, Lonza.

Definition of information security

The traditional definition of information security includes all strategies and practices designed to protect data and systems' confidentiality, integrity, and availability. It addresses the risks associated with cyber threats to protect an organization's assets from unauthorized access, misuse, or disruption. Against the backdrop of attack vectors, this definition is oversimplified, and if we are to harden our networks, this definition must be expanded to include the following areas and considerations:

Access Control: Only authorized individuals must have access to specific resources. To ensure this, techniques like role-based access control (RBAC) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) are best practices. Asset Security: Proper classification, handling, and protection of physical and digital assets through encryption, secure storage, and controlled disposal of sensitive data enhances asset security. Security and Risk Management: Security goals must be aligned with organizational objectives. This will include risk assessments, business continuity, and disaster recovery planning. Security Architecture and Engineering: Systems and networks must be designed with security in mind, which means utilizing cryptographic methods and physical safeguards. Communications and Network Security: Secure protocols, VPNs, and network segmentation will protect data in transit. Identity and Access Management (IAM): Tools like single sign-on (SSO) and authentication mechanisms must manage user identities and system access. Security Assessment and Testing: Security controls must be evaluated with vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and audits. Security Operations: Continuous monitoring, incident response, and event management, often supported by a security operations center (SOC), will help achieve operational resilience. Software Development Security: The software development lifecycle (SDLC) must be secured. Secure coding practices and vulnerability testing to mitigate application risks will accomplish this. Physical Security: Protecting tangible assets such as servers and personnel through surveillance and biometric access controls will secure the physical assets. Legal And Regulatory Compliance: Adopting frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS will help ensure compliance. Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Planning: Maintaining operations during disruptions through redundancy, backup strategies, and recovery testing is crucial.

When addressed properly, these twelve domains will work together to provide a complete approach to safeguarding assets and maintaining resilience against ever-evolving threats.

The threats

Targeting these domains are nine common threats that will compromise data. These domains must be on the radar from every aspect of an organization, from the CEO to the IT security—with several being directly applicable to every employee. These threats include:

Cyber Threats: Malware, phishing, and denial-of-service (DoS) attacks are common threats to systems that can disrupt operations or steal sensitive information. Insider Threats: Malicious actions by employees or accidental errors that expose vulnerabilities are threats. Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs): Long-term targeted attacks, often by state-sponsored actors, can infiltrate critical systems. Physical Security Breaches: Theft of hardware or unauthorized access to secure areas can be vulnerabilities. Social Engineering Attacks: Weaknesses in human behavior can threaten sensitive information. Unpatched Software, Zero-Day Vulnerabilities, and Supply Chain Attacks: All three can be potential problems due to gaps in system or vendor security, which, if not addressed, can expose organizations to being attacked. Cloud Computing and the Internet of Things (IoT): Misconfigured systems or unsecured devices are often exploited to access networks or sensitive data. Cryptographic Attacks: Encryption can be targeted to gain unauthorized access, and the rise of Artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing will surely advance threat actors' capabilities in this regard. Non-compliance: Regulatory standards like GDPR or HIPAA can lead to legal and financial repercussions.

These threats indicate the need for a proactive, layered security approach to mitigate risks and protect organizational assets.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Application Security

Understanding the twelve information security domains and nine existing threats is critical for designing a holistic security approach. Now, we shall look specifically at application security.

Application security comprises the processes, practices, and technologies employed to protect applications from vulnerabilities, threats, and unauthorized access throughout their lifecycle. Actions must be taken during development, deployment, and maintenance to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of application data and functionality. These measures include secure coding practices, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and tools like firewalls, encryption, and multi-factor authentication.

Mitigating risks such as injection attacks, cross-site scripting (XSS), and data breaches by identifying and addressing application design or implementation weaknesses is a significant component of application security. Also, because applications operate in environments such as the cloud or mobile devices, application security becomes essential to preventing attacks.

At the intersection of application and information security

Information security is significantly compromised if application security is not addressed. A holistic approach must be taken to protect organizational assets. Consider these four areas:

Security Architecture and Engineering: Secure coding practices must be embedded into the design and development of applications. Software Development Security: Security controls throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC) emphasizing proactive rather than reactive measures are critical. Security Assessment and Testing: This is a must! Assessment and tests play an indispensable role. Routine penetration testing and vulnerability assessments are needed to mitigate potential application risks. Identity and Access Management (IAM): Robust access controls and authentication mechanisms are required to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive application functionalities and data.

Integrating application security within the overall risk management strategy enhances security across the board. This interconnected approach ensures that risks are mitigated thoroughly. The integration aligns application-specific protections with broader organizational defenses to achieve a unified and robust security posture.

Know these application security challenges

Four significant challenges arise when integrating application security into broader information security frameworks. They are:

CISO Unawareness: Chief Information Security Officers may need help understanding the importance of integrating application security into the overall security strategy. Lack of Leadership: Advocates for the inclusion of application security are needed, as, unfortunately, investments here have been known to be less of a concern than in other domains. Non-collaboration: Avoid application security operating in silos. Disconnection from other information security efforts creates gaps in risk management and prevents a cohesive approach to protecting systems and data. Resource Shortages: The right expertise and tools are needed to align application security initiatives with broader security objectives.

Greater awareness, collaboration, and resource allocation are required to integrate application security into the overall posture of organizational risk management.

Enhancing integration’s effectiveness

To enhance the integration and effectiveness of application security within the broader information security framework, organizations can take the following three strategic actions:

Raise Awareness: When CISOs and senior management understand how application security impacts overall risk management, they are more likely to prioritize it. Promote Collaboration: Break down silos and align efforts across teams. Have open communication between application security specialists and other information security domains. Skill Development: Organizations should invest in training and development programs. By giving teams the best knowledge and tools, organizations can ensure they have the expertise to tackle evolving threats effectively.

These three measures, taken together, will create a strong foundation for integrating application security into an organization-wide security strategy.

Conclusion

Integrating application security into a broader information security program is essential for mitigating modern cyber threats. Recognizing the interdependency between application and information security enables organizations to address vulnerabilities holistically, fostering stronger defenses across their entire ecosystem. Collaboration, increased awareness among leadership, and investments in skills and resources are all steps needed to align application security with broader security efforts. The goal is to secure critical applications and the overarching information infrastructure. Otherwise, your organization could be included in 2025's trillion-dollar global costs due to cyber attacks.

Bill Oliver, U.S. Managing Director at SecurityBridge also contributed to this article.

We've compiled a list of the best endpoint protection software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro