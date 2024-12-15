Ransomware defenses are being weakened by outdated backup technology, limited backup data encryption, and failed data backups

Ransomware attacks often now target backup data directly, experts warn

Zero Trust principles are key to data protection

59% of organizations experienced ransomware attacks in 2023

Ransomware attacks have increasingly become a top concern for businesses worldwide, targeting organizations of all sizes and industries.

Recent research by Object First has highlighted key vulnerabilities and the growing importance of modern backup technologies in combating ransomware threats.

The survey revealed many businesses are still using outdated technologies that leave their backup data vulnerable to attack, suggesting they are not yet adequately prepared to fend off modern ransomware attacks.

The state of backup security

Backup data is becoming a prime target for cybercriminals, therefore organizations need to rethink their backup security practices to adopt more resilient, ransomware-proof solutions.

The report revealed while over a third (34%) of respondents pointed to outdated backup systems as a major weakness, making them easier targets for ransomware attackers, 31% cited a lack of backup data encryption, which prevents sensitive data from being securely stored and transferred.

In addition, failed data backups were identified by 28% of respondents as another key vulnerability. These failures leave organizations unable to restore their systems after an attack, often resulting in lengthy downtimes and expensive recovery processes.

More troubling is the finding that ransomware attacks are increasingly targeting backup data directly. Normally, backups are considered a last line of defense in the event of an attack. However, with attackers now focusing on compromising this data, simply having backups is no longer enough. This shift has led to a growing need for immutable storage backup systems designed to ensure data cannot be altered or deleted by ransomware once it is stored.

An overwhelming 93% of survey respondents agreed that immutable storage is essential for protecting against ransomware attacks, while 84% of IT workers highlighted that they need better backup security to meet regulatory compliance. This need for enhanced security is further evidenced by the fact that 97% of respondents plan to invest in immutable storage solutions as part of their cybersecurity strategy.

Immutable storage is built on Zero Trust principles, a security model that assumes no user or system is inherently trustworthy. This approach focuses on continuously validating every access request and limiting permissions to minimize the risk of unauthorized access.

The Object First survey found that 93% of IT professionals believe aligning their backup systems with Zero Trust principles is key to safeguarding their data from ransomware. Zero Trust architecture ensures that even if cybercriminals gain access to a system, they are limited in their ability to manipulate or delete critical data.

While the need for enhanced security is clear, the survey also revealed that managing backup storage systems remains a challenge for many organizations. Nearly 41% of IT professionals stated that they lack the skills necessary to manage complex backup solutions, and 69% reported that budget constraints prevent them from hiring additional security experts.

“Our research shows that almost half of organizations suffered attacks that targeted their backup data, highlighting the criticality of adopting backup storage solutions that are ransomware-proof,” said Andrew Wittman, Chief Marketing Officer at Object First.