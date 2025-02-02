Lacking in space? Here are some tiny printers for small office spaces

Printers are essential in almost all official settings, even compact business spaces and home offices.

Gone are the days when a room was dedicated to printing purposes, as print services in many businesses must now share the same space as employees.

In many cases, people just want their printers to occupy a small part of their desk - so whether you're looking for a home printer or a small business printer, size is becoming more relevant than ever.

Factors to consider when choosing a small printer

Space Constraints : Measure the area where you intend to place the printer to ensure a good fit.

: Measure the area where you intend to place the printer to ensure a good fit. Portability : If mobility is a priority, opt for lightweight models with battery options.

: If mobility is a priority, opt for lightweight models with battery options. Functionality : Decide whether you need additional features like scanning, copying, or color printing.

: Decide whether you need additional features like scanning, copying, or color printing. Maintenance Costs : Evaluate cartridge prices and power consumption to determine long-term affordability.

: Evaluate cartridge prices and power consumption to determine long-term affordability. Connectivity: Look for wireless and app-based printing options for added convenience.

1. Canon PIXMA TR150

The Canon PIXMA TR150 is one of the smallest and lightest printers available, with dimensions of just 12.7in × 7.3in × 2.6in and a weight of 4.5 lbs. This printer also has a volume of 241 cubic inches, making it an excellent choice for small offices, home workspaces, students, and those on the go.

Its key features include wireless printing via Wi-Fi and cloud services, allowing for printing from mobile, laptop and desktop. It can also be purchased with an optional battery pack for printing on the move, and is priced at just $249.99.

2. Epson WorkForce WF-110

The Epson WorkForce WF-110 measures in at 12.2in × 9.3in × 8.5in with a volume of 964 cubic inches and weighs just 3.5 lbs.

With a built-in battery and USB charging, the WF-110 supports portable power for added convenience. The compact paper tray further enhances its practicality by requiring minimal space for operation. Priced at $329.99, this printer is an excellent choice for creative professionals and remote workers seeking dependable, on-the-go printing solutions.

Read our full Epson WorkForce WF-110 review here.

3. HP LaserJet M110w

The HP LaserJet M110w is 13.6in × 7.45in × 6.26in with a volume of 634 cubic inches, and weighs 8.34 lbs. Its lightweight design and affordable price of $129.00 make it a practical choice for users who need reliable, no-frills printing.

The M110w has a print speed of up to 19 pages per minute, and features low idle power consumption at just 2.3 watts, ensuring energy efficiency. Wireless connectivity through the HP Smart app allows for easy setup and printing. While it excels in black-and-white printing, the lack of color output may not suit everyone’s needs.

4. HP DeskJet 2855e

The HP DeskJet 2855e weighs in at 7.55 lbs and measures up at 16.7in × 11.97in × 6.06in with a volume of 1,217 cubic inches, making it is slightly larger than some compact models. Priced at just $84.99, it is the most budget-friendly option on this list.

Equipped with print, scan, and copy features, the DeskJet 2855e offers excellent functionality for home use. Its wireless printing capability allows easy integration with smartphones and tablets. Additionally, the cartridges are relatively low-cost, making it a long-term low-cost choice for continuous operation.

5. HP LaserJet M140w

The HP LaserJet M140w offers a decent mix of compact size and performance. With dimensions of 14.2in × 10.4in × 7.8in, a volume of 1,152 cubic inches, and a weight of 11.86 lbs. Priced at $169.00, it provides excellent value for its features.

This printer boasts a high paper capacity of up to 150 sheets, minimizing the need for frequent refills. Its monochrome laser technology and capacity makes it perfect for document-heavy tasks that require consistent high quality printing.

Conclusion

Finding the perfect printer for a small space doesn’t have to be a challenge. Models like the Canon PIXMA TR150 and Epson WorkForce WF-110 offer decent portability, while the HP LaserJet M110w balances compact design and efficiency. The HP DeskJet 2855e stands out for those on a budget, while the HP LaserJet M140w excels in durability and capacity. These compact printers prove that you don’t need to sacrifice functionality for size, making them ideal companions for modern, space-conscious living.