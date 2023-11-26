101 Black Friday SSD deals still available from Amazon, Bestbuy, Newegg and Walmart

Below are more than 100 of the best Black Friday deals on SSD that I could find on this Sunday morning; I've visited dozens of pages and sites over the past few hours to bring you the top-selling solid state drives - both internal and external - from the online retailers that you love. Stocks and prices will vary and some item will need adding to cart (or the use of vouchers) in order to get the advertised price. Check our our Black Friday SSD and HDD deals page for other deals.

Fastest SSD ever Teamgroup Cardea Z540 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD Was $250 Now $213 at Amazon

Fast! This is a Gen5 model with a Phison E26 SSD controller that allows it to reach up to 12.4/11.8 GB/s on read/write speeds respectively, the fastest speed of any commercial SSD. It also features a thin graphene heatsink to dissipate the heat generated.

Cheapest PCIe SSD Teamgroup MP33 2TB PCIe SSD: $77.99 at Amazon

It may have been launched nearly four years ago but the MP33 is still a great option for those looking to upgrade a fairly recent system should there be a compatible slot. It is only slightly more expensive than SATA alternatives but you get a far faster storage solution.

Amazon Top Black Friday SSD deals 2023

➡️ SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive + 2mo Adobe CC Photography | Now: $120

➡️ SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Drive Memory Card + 2mo Adobe CC Photography | Now $130

➡️ WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,300 MB/s - WDS400T2X0E | Now $230

➡️ SAMSUNG 870 EVO SATA III SSD 1TB 2.5” Internal Solid State Drive, Upgrade PC or Laptop Memory and Storage for IT Pros | Now $60

➡️ WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,300 MB/s - WDS200T2X0E | Now $120

➡️ SAMSUNG 990 PRO w/ Heatsink SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive, Fastest Speed for Gaming, Heat Control | Now $140

➡️ Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 5000MB/s - CT4000P3PSSD8 | Now: $180

➡️ Crucial MX500 4TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD, Mechanical Hard Disk up to 560MB/s - CT4000MX500SSD1 | Now: $165

➡️ Crucial P3 4TB PCIe Gen3 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 3500MB/s - CT4000P3SSD8 | Now: $160

➡️ Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series XS 1TB Solid State Drive - NVMe Expansion SSD | Now: $130

➡️ SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, IP65 Water and Dust Resistance, Updated Firmware | Now: $100

➡️ Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB Solid State Drive - NVMe SSD for Xbox Series X|S, Quick Resume, Plug & Play | Now: $230

➡️ WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S - Quick Resume - Plug & Play | Now: $125

➡️ SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, IP65 Water and Dust Resistance, Updated Firmware | Now: $70

➡️ SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB , Portable SSD, up-to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2, Rugged, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant | Now: $200

➡️ SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, IP65 Water and Dust Resistance, Updated Firmware | Now: $200

➡️ SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD - Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, IP65 Water and Dust Resistance, Updated Firmware | Now: $140

➡️ Crucial X9 Pro 2TB Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s Read and Write - Water and dust Resistant, PC and Mac, with Mylio Photos | Now: $88

BestBuy Top Black Friday SSD deals 2023

➡️ WD - Blue SA510 1TB Internal SSD SATA | Now $50

➡️ Samsung - 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe for PS5 | Now $120

➡️Samsung - 990 PRO 2TB Internal SSD PCle Gen 4x4 NVMe | Now $120

➡️Samsung - 870 EVO 1TB Internal SSD SATA | Now $60

➡️WD - BLACK SN770 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4x4 | Now $100

➡️WD - BLACK SN850X 4TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4x4 | Now $230

➡️Crucial - P3 1TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe | Now $54

➡️Crucial - MX500 4TB Internal SSD SATA | Now $165

➡️Seagate - Game Drive NVMe 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 with Heatsink for PS5 | Now $150

➡️Crucial - BX500 1TB Internal SSD SATA | Now $50

➡️Samsung - 980 PRO 2TB Internal Gaming SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe | Now $130

➡️SanDisk - Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD - Black | Now $100

➡️Samsung - T7 2TB External USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD with Hardware Encryption - Titan Gray | Now $100

➡️Samsung - T7 Shield 4TB External USB 3.2 Gen 2 Rugged SSD IP65 Water Resistant - Black | Now $200

➡️Samsung - T9 Portable SSD 4TB, Up to 2,000MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2 - Black | Now $250

➡️Crucial - X9 Pro 1TB External USB-C SSD - Space Gray | Now $60

➡️SanDisk - Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD - Sky Blue | Now $110

➡️SanDisk - Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD - Black | Now $140

➡️Crucial - X6 SE 4TB External USB-C/USB-A Portable SSD - Black | Now $150

➡️WD - My Passport 2TB External USB Type-C Portable SSD - Space Gray | Now $110

➡️WD - My Passport 1TB External USB Type-C Portable SSD - Blu | Now $70

➡️Seagate - 2TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S Internal NVMe SSD - Black | Now $230

Newegg Best Selling Black Friday SSD deals 2023

➡️ SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 External Solid State Drive MU-PE4T0S/AM | Now $200

➡️ WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card Xbox 1TB WDBMPH0010BNC-WCSN | Now $125

➡️SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 | Now $100

➡️SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD 2TB - Up to 1050 MB/s - USB 3.2 Gen 2 | Now $161

➡️Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 512GB Solid State Drive | Now $108

➡️SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD - Up to 520MB/s, USB-C, 0USB 3.2 Gen 2 | Now $126

➡️SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 | Now $200

➡️Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB Solid State Drive - NVMe SSD for Xbox Series X | Now $230

➡️SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 External Solid State Drive MU-PE2T0S/AM (Black) | Now $120

➡️SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 External Solid State Drive MU-PE1T0S/AM (Black) | Now $100

➡️SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 External Solid State Drive MU-PE2T0R/AM (Blue) | Now $119

➡️SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 | Now $107

➡️SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB, PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280, Speeds Up-to 6,400MB/s | Now $130

➡️WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe M.2 2280 2TB PCI-Express 4.0 x4 Internal Solid State Drive | Now $150

➡️SAMSUNG SSD 990 PRO 2TB, PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280, Seq. Read Speeds Up-to 7,450MB/s | Now $175

➡️SAMSUNG 870 EVO Series 2.5" 1TB SATA III V-NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) | Now $55

➡️SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 1TB, PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280, Speeds Up-to 7,000MB/s | Now $80

➡️Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe Gen4 Internal Solid State Drive | Now $83

➡️Western Digital WD_BLACK SN770 M.2 2280 2TB PCIe Gen4 16GT/s, up to 4 Lanes | Now $100

➡️SAMSUNG 990 PRO M.2 2280 4TB PCI-Express Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 V7 V-NAND | Now $334

➡️SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS M.2 2280 1TB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 V-NAND | Now $50

➡️SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS M.2 2280 2TB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 V-NAND | Now $150

➡️Nextorage Japan Internal SSD 2TB for PS5 and PC Storage Expansion M.2 2280 | Now $100

➡️WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 4.0 x4 Internal Solid State Drive | Now $80

Walmart Best Selling Black Friday SSD deals 2023

➡️ WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles, Internal M.2 2280 Solid State Drive - WDBBYV0010BNC-WRSN | Now $120

➡️ WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe SSD, Internal Gaming Solid State Drive - WDS100T3X0E | Now $70

➡️ WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Expansion Card for Xbox, External Solid State Drive - WDBMPH0010BNC-WCSN | Now $125

➡️ SanDisk 4TB Extreme, External Solid State Drive V2, Black - SDSSDE61-4T00-G25 | Now $200

➡️ WD Black 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - PCIe Gen4 , M.2 2280, up to 5,150 MB/s - WDBBDL0010BNC- WRWM | Now $85

➡️ WD Blue 1TB SA510 SATA Internal Solid State Drive SSD - WDBB8H0010BNC-WRWN | Now $79

➡️ Corsair MP600 CORE XT M.2 2280 4TB PCI-Express 4.0 x4 3D QLC Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) CSSD-F4000GBMP600CXT | Now $190

➡️ SAMSUNG 870 QVO Series 2.5" 4TB SATA III V-NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) MZ-77Q4T0B/AM | Now $208

➡️ SAMSUNG 980 PRO Series - 1TB PCIe Gen4. X4 NVMe 1.3c - M.2 Internal SSD - MZ-V8P1T0B/AM | Now $90

➡️ WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD, Internal M.2 2280 Solid State Drive for PS5 Consoles - WDBBKW0010BBK-WRSN | Now $80

➡️ SAMSUNG 870 EVO Series 2.5" 2TB SATA III V-NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) MZ-77E2T0B/AM | Now $130

➡️ SanDisk 1TB Extreme External Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - SDSSDE61-1T00-AW25 | Now $85

➡️ Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 NVMe Gen4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) SSDPFPNU010TZ01 | Now $46

➡️ Crucial P2 - SSD - 1TB - internal - M.2 2280 - PCIe 3.0 x4 (NVMe) | Now $49

➡️ Crucial P3 Plus M.2 2280 4TB PCI-Express 4.0 x4 NVMe 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) CT4000P3PSSD8 | Now $274

➡️ Team Group QX 2.5" 4TB SATA III 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) T253X7004T0C101 | Now $140

➡️ Team Group MS30 M.2 2280 2TB SATA III TLC Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) TM8PS7002T0C101 | Now $84

➡️ SanDisk Professional 1TB PRO-G40 SSD, Portable External Solid State Drive - SDPS31H-001T-GBCND | Now $180

➡️ Team Group T-FORCE VULCAN Z 2.5" 256GB SATA III 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) T253TZ256G0C101 | Now $23

➡️ Crucial P3 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 5000MB/s - CT2000P3PSSD8 | Now $104.49

➡️ SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2, External Solid State Drive, Black - SDSSDE81-1T00-G25 | Now $109.99

➡️ WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD, Internal Gaming Solid State Drive - WDS100T2X0E | Now $80

➡️ Team Group T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO Z440 M.2 2280 2TB PCIe Gen4 x4 with NVMe 1.3 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) TM8FP7002T0C311 | Now $90