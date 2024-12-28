10 major tech events you should earmark in 2025

Whether you want to get hands-on with the latest enterprise hardware, discover the latest insights into implementing AI, or learn about the next generation of cloud computing technologies, there are plenty of events to get your teeth stuck into each year.

As we look ahead to 2025, hundreds of events may tempt you to attend in-person or virtually.

To help plan your calendar, we've rounded up the highlights – including Microsoft's biggest event of the year and a Taiwanese event flush with AI news – to mark down in your diaries so you don't miss out on the chance to learn and network in 2025.

CES 2025

When? 7 – 11 January

Where? Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the biggest annual events in the tech calendar and brings together the biggest names in the world of technology. Over the course of five days, attendees can browse exhibitions from the biggest vendors in the technology space, who will be showing off the most innovative concepts and ideas around This is an event that's not open to the public – with exclusive access by businesses and technology professionals.

This year's conference program features a range of panels, keynotes and talks spanning every area of technology – with particular highlights including tracks on extended reality and spatial computing, the potential of quantum computing, the latest AI advancements as well as robotics and drones. One particular highlight this year, however, is a keynote from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang – speaking on the power of ideas, technology, and how to drive innovation in such a way that it will impact business and society.

Why attend? Enjoy the biggest and loudest technology conference of the year, with plenty of opportunities to network and learn from pioneers, innovators, and business leaders.

MWC 2025

When? 3 – 6 March

Where? Barcelona, Spain

The biggest mobile, communications and networking summit of the year sees companies from around the world join together in Barcelona for a week of news and updates around the latest in the world of devices and infrastructure. While mobile technology is a traditional focus, you should also expect plenty of news on AI, IoT and 5G (and most likely 6G as well) – and how these technologies can influence and transform your business and workflows.

Keynote speakers of note at MWC 2025 include Agility Robotics CEO Peggy Johnson, the CEO of Time, Jessica Sibley, José María Álvarez-Pallete, the chairman and CEO of Telefonica, and so many more key speakers. The sessions are also built around some of the key trends in technology including 5G and 6G development, blockchain, AI, FinTech, and even a sprinkling of quantum computing and safeguarding against future threats to encryption.

Why attend? Explore the latest in mobile devices and networking news from some of the biggest names on the planet from across the world and hear from experts on some cutting-edge technology trends.

SXSW 2025

When? 7 – 15 March

Where? Austin, Texas, USA

Where much of the tech calendar may seem more of a dry and purely enterprise-focus affair, South x South West (SXSW) is a more glitzy and glamorous week-long tech festival geared towards individuals in the creative industries. Although much of SXSW 2025 will revolve around music, film, and TV as well as the creative arts, it's done firmly through the lens of technology – with plenty of opportunities for you to network, liaise with other professionals in the creative industries and catch up with the latest innovations making their way to the arts. Some key focuses revolve around tech for good, sustainability in tech, space technology, and climate tech.

The Tech Industry Track, is a particular highlight we'd pick out – the sessions here center around cutting-edge platforms, hardware, business-centric leadership, and immersive virtual systems. Sessions include navigating the data-driven future, how quantum computing is fuelling innovation and even how to navigate the complex world of data breaches and encryption.

Why attend? Immerse yourself in a different kind of conference program during a week-long festival geared towards innovation in the creative industries. Attendees can stick to the enterprise-centric tech sessions during the week, or branch out to explore how technology intersects with the arts.

Tech Show London 2025

When? 12 – 13 March

Where? London, UK

What's better than one tech show? Five different events in one, including Cloud & AI Infrastructure, DevOps Live, Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Big Data & AI World, and Data Center World. All five are being hosted at the ExCel in London in March 2025 – and one ticket bags you the opportunity to attend sessions from all five. This amalgamation of conferences replaces Cloud Expo Europe, formerly hosted in this slot in the tech calendar and, depending on your own business drivers, there's plenty of conference material during these two days to stick your teeth into.

There are plenty of industry leaders to hear from including the Founder and CXO of Cloud Industry Forum, David Terrar, and C-suite executives from Liverpool FC, William Hill and plenty of others taking to the keynote stage. Attending Tech Show London offers a great networking hub with others in the cloud industry and lets you hear from the biggest names in cloud computing under one roof.

Why attend? Tech Show London brings together five meaty tracks centering around sub-divisions of operations in the cloud industry, proving a worthy successor to Cloud Expo Europe.

RSA 2025

When? 28 April – 1 May

Where? San Francisco, California, USA

RSA Conference is one of the biggest hubs for learning and development in the cybersecurity industry and brings together some of the biggest names on the planet for an enriching week of news and insights. Although the organizers have shifted to a year-round program of events – there's nothing like attending the flagship conference in San Francisco in the spring. Tens of thousands of people are set to attend in 2025 – entering its 33rd year after being founded as a small cryptography conference in the 1990s.

The biggest topics include the very latest cybersecurity trends, data privacy, cloud security and threat intelligence. But the biggest opportunities in attending RSA Conference lie in the networking aspect – as with many of the events coming up this year. There are also plenty of boot camps and training schemes you can take part in during, before, or after the headline event. The RSAC Innovation Sandbox, now in its 20th year, is also a highlight for startups hoping to showcase their potential – with the contest throwing the spotlight on innovators with plenty of cash on offer.

Why attend? Attend one of the biggest cybersecurity events of the year and network with professionals from all across the industry. Start-ups also have a chance of being highlighted in the RSAC Innovation Sandbox.

Computex Taipei 2025

When? 20 – 23 May

Where? Taipei, Taiwan

Held in Taiwan's capital, the annual Computex Taipei summit is one of the biggest tech events in the world and centers around high-performance computing, AI, and next-gen networking technologies. This year's event focuses on the three tracks including the next generation of AI and robotics technologies, the technology of the future, and future mobility. Last year's conference featured 1,500 companies from 36 countries and 4,500 booths with 50,000 attendees from around the world flocking to meet each other, catch talks, attend panels, and listen to keynote speakers.

The 2024 opening keynote was delivered by Chair and CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, while we also heard from Qualcomm, Intel, and MediaTek among plenty of other key companies in the hardware design and AI space. We don't yet know who's headlining 2025's event, but you can expect some of the biggest names to take to the stage to deliver insights as AI continues to evolve, and we learn more about the rise of high-performance computing and supercomputing.

Why attend? Hear from some of the biggest names in the electronics and computing industries at a forward-facing event examining how the rise of AI and computing innovations intersect.

London Tech Week 2025

When? 19 – 20 June

Where? London, UK

London Tech Week 2025 is going to be a monster event packed full of talks, panels, keynotes and networking opportunities for enterprises and startups, as each edition proves to be year after year. It's one of the biggest conferences in the tech calendar overall, let alone just in Europe, and goes some way to showcasing London's position as a global tech hub.

For a full week, the UK's capital plays host to around 45,000 attendees divided across several programs – with a diverse audience of enterprises, investors, startups, government officials, industry leaders, and more from all over the world. You can expect the program to touch every facet of technology from FinTech to smart cities and from cyber security to health tech. There are also plenty of exhibitions, speeches, workshops, and networking events that cater to all kinds of attendees.

Why attend? The biggest event on the calendar in London with plenty of opportunities to explore every fact of technology, with exhibitors and attendees allowed to showcase their work, network, and learn more about how technology and public policy collide.

Microsoft Build 2025

When? Likely May 2025

Where? Seattle, Washington State, USA

The developer-focused Build conference lets IT professionals take a deep dive into the latest technologies maintained by one of the biggest technology companies in the world. Whether you're in a cloud-facing organization, you're a data scientist or an engineer, there's plenty going on at Build.

Although not yet officially announced, we expect Microsoft Build 2025 to be held in May. At 2024's event , we heard about how Microsoft is integrating AI technologies into its latest Surface hardware – with the introduction of new Snapdragon chips for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Microsoft Surface Pro 11, as well as how Copilot more strongly integrated into Windows 11.

It's likely Build 2025 will follow suit, with yet more AI PC news and even more AI features including from third-party providers. Attendees can also expect in-depth sessions on new tools and additional Microsoft 365 features.

Why attend? Whether you work with Microsoft technologies or adjacent to them, there is plenty at Build 2025 for developers, engineers and others, especially with regards to how AI intersects with hardware and software on Windows PCs.

Black Hat USA 2025

When? 2 – 7 August

Where? Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

At Black Hat, you can expect to get a first look at cutting-edge research around the latest threats and cybersecurity trends as well as hear talks from engineers and developers at the forefront of anti-hacking operations. Professionals from the security industry – technical as well as non-technical – come together for a comprehensive program of events that focus on knowledge, training, and products.

At the 2025 event, you should expect specialized cybersecurity training with courses for those of all skill levels, as well as more than 100 briefings as well as a series of demonstrations. This isn't to mention the excellent networking opportunities you can take advantage of. The Business Hall, in particular, lets you network with thousands of InfoSec professionals and evaluate all kinds of new technologies to hit the market. Briefings are a great opportunity to learn about the latest trends and threats, while the training sessions, classes and labs offer fantastic live and interactive educational experiences taught by offensive and defensive hackers of all levels.

Why attend? The most engaging and cutting-edge security conference in the calendar gives attendees a chance to get hands-on with cutting-edge technology, as well as get early access to the latest scientific research around vulnerabilities and threats.

AWS re:Invent 2025

When? December 1-6

Where? Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

The enterprise tech event calendar usually ends in Las Vegas with AWS re:Invent, the company’s annual conference catered on the needs of the public cloud and AWS community. There are other events out there in the cloud industry, but there's no ignoring AWS' dominance in the public cloud market – making this a must-attend event for those whose businesses have a foot in the public cloud.

This year, we saw updates on how generative AI is being further integrated into cloud instances – including specific Nvidia GPU-centric cloud instances and different technologies to further advance edge computing efforts, alongside quality-of-life improvements to add more to how businesses use their public cloud environments.

Why attend? Catch the latest news on how to better utilize AWS technologies including learning sessions and workshops alongside keynote from key executives.