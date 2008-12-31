E-TEN Gloﬁish X610 review

Some nice features, but the lack of 3G could be a deal breaker for some

The E-TEN Glofiish X610 updates a previous model, the X600, bringing up to date what is effectively the company's entry level smartphone.

There's no sliding keyboard here, which helps keep this a slim and neat device. We've no complaints about that.

Where we think E-TEN might have let itself down is in the memory stakes. With just 64MB of RAM and 128MB of ROM, the X610 offers half of the memory most other Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional devices manage internally.

OK, there's a microSD card slot for you to add more storage, but we think E-TEN is selling the X610 a little short. Oh and this isn't a 3G device.

E-TEN's shortcut apps



On the other hand, you do get GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth here, and E-TEN has gone to town with bundled software. There is a GPS viewer that can show your current position.

Then there is the shortcut app that you get to by pressing one of the front buttons. It offers a grid of nine shortcuts that you can ﬁll with applications or contacts. There is an FM radio, and E-TEN's new interface, designed to give HTC's TouchFLO a run for its money.

You sweep the screen to get through a set of screens providing shortcuts to applications and contacts and a Home screen with the date, monthly calendar, weather forecasting and messaging information. It works well.

The main Windows Mobile Today screen is still here underneath E-TEN's own offering, and even that has been augmented with an army of shortcuts to apps and info.

It's a shame about the memory and lack of 3G, because what is here is pretty good.