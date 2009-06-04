Verbatim Micro USB drive review

A very clever product that shows just how much protable storage has moved on but we're not sure if we would trust our data on something so easy to lose

This tiny 8GB USB drive takes portability to the extreme, measuring just 30 x 2 x 12mm.

A lanyard line lets you attach it to your keyring and we'd strongly advise you do this, as although the drive is designed to be ultra-rugged, it's very easy to lose.

Using the drive is a pleasure. You can either take advantage of its drag-anddrop capabilities, or use Verbatim's preinstalled Carry It Easy software. This lets you not only synchronise the device with your computer, but also compress and password-protect your data.

This USB drive is an excellent product, but some users might not be keen to trust their data to such a losable drive.

Buy from our affiliates: Amazon

Follow TechRadar reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview