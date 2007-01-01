This is a giant, immovable totem of an enclosure, and its party trick is having a massive array of 12 hard drive bays and seven spaces for 5.25-inch drives on the outside. Nifty brushed aluminium makes an appearance once again and the case is predictably spacious inside. The only downside is that you pay for such enormity - this wallet-pummelling heavy hitter weighs in at just under the £200 mark, which is a lot of cash. PC Format Staff
Lian Li PC-201B
This massive PC case holds it all
Our Verdict
Expensive but massive PC case for those who need the space
For
-
It's huge
Has more hard drive bays and drive bays than you'll probably ever need
Against
-
It's £200