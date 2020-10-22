EKSA E900 Pro 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound 2-in-1 Gaming Headset review

The EKSA E900 Pro 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound 2-in-1 Gaming Headset is a budget headset that doesn’t skimp on quality. The detachable mic has voice cancelling, and its design works well for use as headphones. It’s also multiplatform, making it perfect for PC, console and smartphone gamers.

Two-minute review

The EKSA E900 Pro 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound 2-in-1 Gaming Headset is a high-quality budget headset. It has an ergonomic design and comes with detachable USB and 3.5mm cables, meaning you can plug it in to your Switch, PS4, Xbox One S and X, tablet, smartphone, as well as Mac and, of course, PC.

The E900 Pro looks good in sleek black and red, and clamps nicely to your head. The frame is aluminum, not plastic, so it should stand up to some abuse. It’s sturdy and there’s a good amount of range movement, meaning it should fit you even if you have big hair or an unusually large head.

It’s comfortable to wear, with soft, well-padded leather earpads. These are detachable, so you can replace them if you need to. The earpads fit well over the ear, and should be comfortable for most ear sizes and shapes.

The E900 Pro has physical volume, play/pause and mute controls built into it. It’s not heavy, and isn’t big and bulky, which means it should feel comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

(Image credit: Future)

You can detach the mic, which with its noise-canceling tech will make sure your voice is heard by filtering out background noise. It’s omnidirectional, sounds great and is simple to attach; just plug it in to the microphone socket, bend it to the most comfortable angle for you and voila, you’re good to go.

To experience the headphones’ 7.1 surround sound, you need to use the USB cable, which at 1.9m is a decent length. It’s long enough to reach your PC even if it’s on the floor without tethering you like a dog with a cruel owner. It might be a little long, though, for convenient use on the go with your phone.

We tested the E900 Pro on PC, PS4, and tablet, playing games, watching shows and listening to music. The headset remains comfortable and doesn’t get sweaty or uncomfortable after hours of use. It’s also kind to your ears, with a warm bass-rich sound that doesn’t irritate after a while.

(Image credit: Future)

Price-wise, the E900 Pro weighs in at value-for-money $49.99 (£39, AU$70) on eksa.net. You can spend $100 on a headset and not get more than you get here. In fact, some budget gaming headsets can be more expensive and offer poorer specs.

The headset comes with red LEDs, which complement the color scheme, but some might prefer RGB. Considering everything you get for the price point, though, this is absolutely forgivable. Bear in mind, the LEDs are only available when connecting via USB.

To use the E900 Pro’s surround sound feature, you’ll need to download EKSA’s Windows-only drivers. It comes with an app that lets you straightforwardly control basic features like panning and volume. Aside from this download, the E900 Pro is simple to use and set up. You can’t fold it to make it easier to travel with, but it does come with a cool leather carry bag.

The E900 Pro is certainly an improvement on the previous E900 model which has the same mic, but doesn’t come with LEDs or virtual surround sound.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You want an impressive headset for an impressive price

A gaming headset with the quality, virtual surround sound, and noise cancelling mic on offer from the E900 Pro usually starts from around $60, anything less is a bargain.

You want a headset with multiplatform capabilities

It can be used on your PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, smartphone and tablet. The E900 Pro aids multiplatform use with swappable USB and 3.5mm audio cables.

You want a good-quality mic

The noise-canceling and the ability to detach the mic is very appealing. Considering the cost of the E900 Pro having a good mic with noise cancelling capabilities is a major win for us.

Don't buy it if...

You prefer wireless headphones

If you’ve given up on wired peripherals, you will likely pay a little extra for a wireless-capable gaming headset. Wireless headsets are preferable as they are less restrictive which is very important.

You want RGB lighting and not just red LEDs

You won’t find color cycling or other lighting effects here, just a steady, unblinking, sinister red light. Which matches the color scheme, but might be a turn off for RGB lovers.

You want a foldable headset

Despite the included carry bag, the E900 would be more convenient for travel if it took up less space in a bag or a pocket. An oversight for the E900 Pro considering its headphone appeal.