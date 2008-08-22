Vogels Trimotor review

While flatscreen TVs were designed with wall-mounting explicitly in mind, hardly anyone ever seems to bother hanging their's up.

Though wall-mounting brackets are common, the Vogels Trimotor goes one step further by being remote controlled. This means that the screen can sit ﬂat against the wall when not in use and then be angled towards the viewer at the touch of a button.

Simple setup



Installation is fairly simple and merely requires the competence to drill holes in a wall, pop in the metal rawl plugs and then do up a few screws. Obviously, if you don't fancy yourself as a Handy Andy, it's worth getting someone in, as you don't want to watch as a grand's worth of screen crashes to the ground.

Once installed, the stand is able to swivel left and right as well as tilting up and down, so that wherever you sit in the room you can ensure it is facing you. When you're ﬁnished, simply press the 'home' button on the remote to return it ﬂush to wall.

The control is surprisingly cheap looking, but is simple to use and the actions are smooth and responsive. The stand itself is incredibly heavy (meaning you'll need a solid wall on which to mount it), and boasts a rugged build, making it able to comfortably handle screens measuring from 37-52in.

Such fancy technology doesn't come cheap, but it's the perfect way to increase the wow factor of your screen and it does boast some practical use, too.