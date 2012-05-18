Best Business App of the week - Telmap Navigator for Blackberry

Telmap Navigator has been around for a long time as a standalone application – we reviewed it back in 2007 - but now it's free and it's available as a dedicated Blackberry app.

UK Sat Nav on Telmap Navigator for Blackberry

Telmap Navigator can be downloaded on Blackberry's AppWorld and allows Blackberry users to turn their devices, into a real local search, mapping and navigation system with in-car navigation with 3D moving maps, voice-guided instructions, a dedicated pedestrian navigation mode, and a postcode business and address search that's specially tailored for UK users.

In addition, Telmap Navigator can help you find the nearest restaurants, pubs and accommodation via TripAdvisor and Lonely Planet.

Telmap Navigator for BlackBerry

Telmap Navigator, also lets you keep in touch with your community through integrations with Facebook, Twitter, and BlackBerry Messenger (BBM). Additionally BBM users will also be able to communicate their location through BBM and locate their BBM contacts, all from within Telmap Navigator.

Telmap Navigator is available for free download on Blackberry's AppWorld

It's available to UK users, on the following Blackberry models (both touch and non-touch devices): BB9900, BB9810, BB9790, BB9380, BB9360, BB9800, BB9320, BB9300.