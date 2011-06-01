Mitsubishi unveils six-metre OLED globe

Mitsubishi has revealed a six-metre-wide OLED 'digital earth' globe in Tokyo's science museum this week.

If you want to see it for yourself, then you are going to have to take a trip to Tokyo's National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation.

Geo-Cosmos installation

Mitsubishi has created the latest OLED "Geo-Cosmos" globe from over 10,000 tiny OLED screens, with the mini digital planet able to produce 3D images of earth using meteorological satellite imagery.

The globe is part of Tokyo's National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation's 10th anniversary, with the installation hanging around 18 feet above the museum floor, showing satellite imagery to visitors at an incredible ten million million pixels.

Mitsubishi oled globe: ten million pixel resolution clouds

"Mitsubishi Electric used its scalable OLED technologies to create the globe, which replaces a globe comprising light emitting diodes (LEDs) to commemorate the museum's 10th anniversary," reads Mitsubishi's release.

"The globe will display scenes of clouds and other visions of the earth taken from a meteorological satellite. Projections will feature resolution of more than 10 million pixels, about 10 times greater than that of the LED display."

Via Mitsubishi