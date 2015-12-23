Despite its ranking as the third largest technology company, and a steadily increasing stock price over the past five years, Microsoft has had a perception problem. To the zeitgeist, Microsoft is the old, stately mansion with the brown lawn and the peeling paint. Always in need of a fix-up, a pruning of the topiaries, a cleaning of the pool – something to get heads turning again.

It's a problem magnified by the growth of other tech companies like Samsung, Google and Facebook, and the massive resurgence of Apple.

But thanks to a strong 2015, Microsoft's perception problem could be a thing of that past. Here are Microsoft's 10 best moments of 2015 that let us know this old house is no antique.