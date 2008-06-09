Playing WoW is worse than looking at porn

It may be the most famous MMORPG in the world, with over 10 million subscribers to the game, but according to a leading psychiatrist in the treatment of online game addiction, some World Of Warcraft users are more ashamed of being addicted to it than online porn.

In a revealing interview printed in Sunday’s Boston Globe, Dr Jerald Block spoke about the rise in internet addiction and some of the cases he has had to deal with. In it, he states: “The computer gamers tend to be harder to treat. People feel a lot of shame around computer games. Whereas, it's socially acceptable to have a porn problem.”

According to the Boston Globe, Block had recently published an editorial in the American Journal of Psychiatry arguing that ‘Internet Addiction’ should become a new diagnostic term.

Further on in the interview, Block explains that: “As a society we understand that porn is something people do, and you can see a psychiatrist and get treated for it. But gaming is hard to describe to anyone else.

“So these people can't explain their situation to friends. In fact, it's hard to give you an example of what my clients talk about, because gaming is enormously complicated.”