Best Buy's UK launch confirmed for May

Best Buy has confirmed that its foray into the UK will start in May, with the Thurrock branch in Essex the first to open its doors to the public.

The Best Buy brand, and of course its Geek Squad help team, have become familiar names in the US, and the UK launch of the store is likely to attract major interest.

The building has been branded up and readied for some time in Thurrock – home to the enormous Lakeside shopping centre and other major shopping estates.

Hedge End and Merry Hill

That launch in May will be followed by two more stores in Southampton's Hedge End and Merry Hill in the West Midlands by June and 'further stores' later in the year.

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Best Buy Branded Operations, said: "We're here to make buying technology simple, exciting and tailored to each of our customers.

"We look forward to offering the ultimate in home entertainment technology and installations, and we plan to keep bringing our customers the best that technology can offer in every part of our stores.

"We look forward to bringing the Best Buy experience to consumers across the UK."

Best Buy's European wing is half owned by Carphone Warehouse - which has just split out from Talk Talk.