10 next-gen tech trends you should know about

Smartphones are about to become nodes in the network. Often called D2D or 'proximity services', device-to-device communications is self-explanatory – and completely revolutionary. In a way it's odd that the walkie talkie was replaced by cell phones that can't communicate directly with one another, but the regression race is on.

D2D is designed to take the strain from cellular networks by kicking in when technically possible – send an email, a photo or a video to your pal nearby and that data will go via Bluetooth Low Energy (a tech we'll cover later on) or Wi-Fi Direct, and not via a cellular tower.

Qualcomm's LTE Direct tech even allows smartphones to talk to each other at a distance of 500m. The endgame? No more cell towers.