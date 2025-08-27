Intelligence everywhere: scaling the IoT with flexible chips

From smart watches to smart supply chains, digital transformation is reshaping how we live, work and interact. But the true vision of an interconnected world – where billions of everyday items are embedded with intelligence – remains just out of reach.

That’s not because the ambition is too bold. In fact, it’s widely recognized. McKinsey estimates the Internet of Things (IoT) could deliver up to $12.5 trillion in global value by 2030. Extend that connectivity to low-cost everyday objects, and the potential increases dramatically.

So why hasn’t it happened yet?

Shane Geary Social Links Navigation Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations at Pragmatic Semiconductor.



The biggest roadblock is supply. A truly connected world needs a colossal volume of chips. But we’re not talking about the advanced processors that power smartphones or autonomous vehicles – we’re talking about simpler, highly distributed, low-cost chips that can be embedded into everyday items.

These so-called ‘legacy’ chips – typically manufactured on 28nm or larger nodes – are anything but outdated. They’re critical to modern electronics, supporting high-performance processors and underpinning countless devices across consumer, industrial and automotive markets.

We saw just how vital they are during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortages of these chips brought global manufacturing to a standstill, delaying everything from cars to home electronics. The ripple effects were felt across entire economies. As the number of smart devices scales, how to prevent a reoccurrence is an ever-present consideration.

So why not just build more chip factories?

Traditional fabs can’t meet future needs

Scaling legacy chip production is incredibly difficult. The equipment is aging and hard to replace. New fabs cost tens of billions and take years to build. And since mature-node chips don’t deliver the same profit margins as cutting-edge silicon, there’s little financial incentive to invest.

Even worse, legacy fabs are environmentally demanding. They consume vast amounts of energy and water. While next-gen fabs are built for sustainability, retrofitting legacy fabs to reduce their carbon footprint is expensive and complex.

To unlock true scale, we need a fundamentally different approach: one that’s faster, affordable, more flexible – and designed for sustainable, high-volume production.

Enter FlexICs

Flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs) are a new class of semiconductor: a chip that’s ultra-thin, physically flexible, and radically more sustainable.

Instead of traditional silicon wafers and high-temperature processing, FlexICs use thin-film technology and a low-energy manufacturing process. Think: less water, less energy, fewer harmful chemicals – and much faster turnaround.

This breakthrough unlocks a faster, more agile development cycle. Designs go from tape-out to volume production in weeks, not months. Costs are dramatically reduced. And it becomes viable to prototype, iterate and customize chips without the high stakes typically associated with silicon design.

Built for ubiquitous intelligence

This isn’t just a manufacturing story. It’s a transformation in how and where intelligence can be deployed.

FlexICs enable connectivity in places where traditional chips simply can’t go. Their ultra-thin, flexible form factor means they can be embedded directly into products or packaging, even on curved surfaces, delivering smarter, more connected experiences almost anywhere.

And they support standard communication protocols such as NFC, unlocking seamless, item-level intelligence for mass-market products – and the fastest digital connection between brands and their customers.

This embedded intelligence has multiple roles to play, from driving loyalty programs and exclusive content based on location or season, to product authentication, provenance information – or even facilitating improved reuse and recycling for a more circular economy.

It also offers a practical route for embedding real-time data collection into previously passive environments, whether that’s logistics chains, recycling systems, or agricultural operations.

Wherever you need intelligence, FlexICs bring it – sustainably, affordably, and at scale.

The future is flexible

But its goal isn’t about competing with silicon fabs. It’s about complementing them – addressing the unmet need for scalable, cost-effective, environmentally conscious production of the chips that will power the next wave of smart, connected systems.

We’re standing at the threshold of a hyperconnected future. But realizing that future depends on embedding intelligence at unprecedented scale. Flexible chips are the key to unlock that potential and make the vision of an interconnected world a reality.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro