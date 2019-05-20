Why businesses are turning to low-code for their custom applications

I believe so. I mean if you look at some of the more advanced articles on A.I. and some of the things being developed now, A.I. is not necessarily a replacement for a specific job and it may automate parts of it. So if you look at the whole software development lifecycle it might not replace part of the creative process, it may not replace coming up with innovative ideas but it might replace the way we test. You saw today some examples of oh here's the data that I have and we create the interface for you automatically.

So I think A.I. and low code platforms can definitely make that a lot easier and faster. And what that means just like every time there's a revolution in the way we automate things. It means that the job or the responsibilities of humans become more specialized. So from one point you're like okay we no longer have to do the repetitive or mundane tasks. On the other side it gives you the opportunity to focus on what matters.

Like I said you know the platform helps you with the security, the UI, the endpoints and all of it. So you can focus on what the app does. The same thing with software development. You're gonna be able to focus on how. Like what is the best way for me to solve this business problem. And a lot of the other things that you know when you're building a prototype that's the MacGyver style where you just go and build it and there. But then when you want to get to the production stage, it's localization, internationalization, testing, regression, tect. I think a lot of that is going to might be automated in the future so we can focus on the fun part. That's the way I see it. But of course education is important, being aware of what's out there is important and mapping it to a value not using it for the sake of just using it is key.