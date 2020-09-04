Western Digital’s ArmorLock platform to revolutionize security of portable storage

Western Digital has announced its new G-Technology-branded external SSD aimed at content creators and people with confidential content that uses the company’s ArmorLock security platform.

The new platform combines sophisticated encryption algorithms with ease-of-use as well as remote management. Instead of using on-device password-based authentication, Western Digital’s ArmorLock relies on biometric (face recognition or fingerprint scanner) or passcode authentication used on modern smartphones and a special app that issues a key which unlocks the drive wirelessly when it is connected to a PC. The sandboxed ArmorLock applications also support remote management enabling administrators to control access of multiple users to multiple drives.

Such an approach eliminates passwords, makes the drive easier to use, and enhances security because at times people use too simple passwords that are not hard to guess (or even write passwords down on the back of the drive).

ArmorLock

Western Digital’s G-Technology ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD — the first drive to use the platform — comes with 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption and NIST P-256 elliptic curve-based key management. The drive features third party-audited core cryptography with side-channel attack mitigation for extra protection. Moreover, the product automatically updates its firmware when it is connected to the ArmorLock application.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

As far as performance is concerned, the G-Technology ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD is rated for up to 1000MB/s sequential read and write speeds, which is in line with other drives that use a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C interface.

To top of sophisticated security technologies, the G-Technology ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD can protect the data physically. The drive comes in a rugged chassis that is IP67 dust and water resistant, can survive a 1000-lb crush as well as can be dropped from three meters.

The G-Technology ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD is not cheap. The drive is currently available only in a 2TB configuration and is priced at $599 in the USA and £559.99 in the UK.

Source: Western Digital